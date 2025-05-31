



Topshot – French President Emmanuel Macron reacts at a meeting with the president of Vietnam, Luong Cuong, seated the presidential palace in Hanoi on May 26, 2025. (Photo of Nhac Nguyen / Pool / AFP) (photo of Nhac Nguyen / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)

Nhac Nguyen | AFP | Getty images

Friday, the French president of Singapore, Emmanuel Macron, called on Friday in Europe and Asia to fortify the coalition and to avoid being taken in the intensification of the fault between the United States and China.

Addressing the annual dialogue of the Shangri-La Defense Forum in Singapore, Macron urged the Prime Ministers and Ministers of Defense of Indo-Pacific Nations in the public to establish a “new coalition” to counter “constraints and side effects” resulting from the growing rivalry of American China.

“France is a friend and an ally of the United States, and is a friend, and we cooperate even if sometimes we disagree and compete with China,” said Macron, adding that the country does while adhering to a “demanding approach to our own interests”.

The “division between the two superpowers” is the main risk facing the world, said Macron.

Macron's speech intervenes in the middle of a regional tour which also took him to Vietnam and Indonesia. The European chief has sought to strengthen France's cooperation of the defense of France with other nations, worried to undergo collateral damage in the American-Chinese trade war and in the midst of geopolitical disputes with Beijing.

In Jakarta earlier this week, Macron and his counterpart Prabowo suffer signed a preliminary defense pact that could see Indonesia buy more French weapons, including burst fighter and scorpene submarines. France and Vietnam have also signed agreements on Airbus, Defense and other pacts, worth more than $ 10 billion.

“ASEAN and Europe are affected by the unpredictability of the new pricing approach and the end of an order based on trade rules,” said Macron, warning that this will have an impact on the nations economy and their ability to finance defense efforts.

Macron's renewed commitment with the region has come while bilateral tensions between China and the United States are reproducing, despite the recent tariff thaw.

The Trump administration has threatened to “aggressively” revise visas for Chinese students while limiting the sale of flea design software to China. Beijing has also kept a firm grip on rare land exports to the United States

Take scarabia on China

Asia and Europe have a common interest in preventing the disintegration of the world order and in strengthening defense against “revisionist” countries that seek to control areas, to the fringe of Europe and in the Southern China Sea Archipelagos, Macron said, taking subtle blows to Beijing actions in disputed waters.

“If we consider that Russia could be authorized to be part of the territory of Ukraine without any restriction, without any constraint, without any reaction of the world order, how would you explain what could happen in Taiwan? What will you do the day something happened [in the Philippines?]”The president said.

China and the Philippines have been locked up in an impasse on the islands and contested reefs in recent years. Manila deploys missions to provide a small garrison of troops living aboard an aging warship which was deliberately failed in 1999 to protect its maritime claims.

Beijing claimed almost the entire Southern China Sea as its waters, despite a 2016 decision by the Permanent Arbitration Court which declared that China's request has no basis under international law. China refused to recognize this result.

There is also Taiwan, which China claimed as its own territory, and has fallen its military muscle by sending planes and naval ships surrounding the democratically governed island.

Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun did not attend the summit this year and Beijing sent a lower level delegation from the University of National Defense of the Popular Liberation Army. The Minister of Defense, in dialogue Shangri-la last year, warned that all the forces aimed at separating Taiwan from China will be confronted with “self-destruction” and would underline it as “the heart of our central interest”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/05/30/macron-calls-on-europe-asia-to-prepare-for-a-us-china-showdown.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos