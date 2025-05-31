The government completes the exit at NATWEST





The final stock sales end up to millions of public ownership and companies that have been protected during the financial crisis and the company's priority through valuable sales at market prices after the government came to the office.

The government sold the remaining stocks in the NATWEST Group (formerly RBS, RBS) to end public ownership that began to protect millions of protectors and companies during the financial crisis.

This intervention could not take advantage of the UK economy and financial systems to save millions of saving, business and jobs.

In 2008 and 2009, the government provided 45.5 billion won to stabilize RBS (current NATWEST), one of the world's largest banks and more than 40 million customers in more than 50 countries.

Exchequer governor of Rachel Reeves said:

Nearly twenty years ago, the government was listened to millions of saving and protecting companies from the results of the RBS collapse. It was the right decision to secure the economy, and Natwests returns to personal ownership and changes the page in an important chapter of this country history. We protected the economy in a crisis almost 17 years ago, and now we are focusing on securing the future of England in the era of new world change.

Emma Reynolds said he was the economic assistant of the Treasury.

If Natwest completely returns to personal ownership, it becomes an important milestone in the UK bank sector after the financial crisis.

Since entering the government, we have stopped the Natwest Retail Share Sale, which could take hundreds of millions of dollars for taxpayers. Instead, we invested taxpayers first by selling NATWEST stocks as a market value that secures more money to invest in important public services.

To date, 3.5 billion people have been returned to Exchequer through stock sales, dividends and fees. This is about $ 1 billion more than its original support, but alternatives may have collapsed with much more economic costs and social results.

The budget liability office is clear at this point.

If the bank failed, people would have destroyed savings, mortgages and livelihoods and shattered trust in UKS financial systems.

Since his inauguration in 2024, the government has prioritized safety value for taxpayers who have to sell hundreds of millions of pounds because they have to sell stocks at a discounted price to attract retailers.

Instead, stocks were sold only at market prices and were sold only when representing the value of money that helped to fund the plans to invest in NHS, education and defense.

The government has now ended all bank division intervention during the financial crisis.

Notes to the editor

Stocks include 2015 (2.1 billion), 2018 (2.5 billion), 2021 (1.1 billion), March 2021 (1.1 billion), March 2022 (1.2bn), May 2024 (1.2bn), 2024 (1.2bn), 2024 (1.2bn), 2024 (1.2bn), 2024 (1.2bn), 2024, 2024, 2024 It was sold through (1.2bn), 2024 (1.3bn), 2024 (1.2bn), 2024 (1.2bn), 2024 (1.2bn), 2024 (1.2bn), 2024 (1.2bn), 2024 (1.3bn), and 2024 (1.3bn). Since 202125, the final stock was sold through the trading plan on May 30, 2025. The total transaction plan with a total of 13.2 billion people was 84.4%of the retail sales of NATWEST stocks to 84.4%of RBS's high -government stake sales, which was proposed by the previous government. On behalf of HMT, we guarantee all sales value of all sales values ​​of the government in relation to NATWEST stocks. Type (BN) Resale 24.77 Sales of stocks between 2015 and 2025, and the total amount of revenue of 4.91 banks received 1.51 brush 1.51 value of 1.51 brush, 1.5. This provided capital support for RBS and provided enhanced dividend rights for HMT. DAS retired in 2016. The fee paid by the APS participation paid by the Asset Protection System's 2.50 RBS was protected from excellent credit losses for a specific asset portfolio. RBS ended APS in 2012. Counseling Capital Facility Mission 1.28 In 2009, HMT, 8 billion CCF was paid in exchange for RBS.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-completes-exit-from-natwest–2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos