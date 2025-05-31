A British University that attracts Chinese students in the US visa crackdown





Young graduates in Imperial College London at the graduation ceremony in London, England on October 19, 2022.

Richard Baker | In the picture | Getty image

The UK University is preparing to attract international Chinese students after the Donald Trump administration cracked down on visas for Chinese students studying in the United States.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a Wednesday statement that the United States would “actively withdraw” visa “for Chinese students in the United States, including students involved in the Chinese Communist Party to suppress immigration.

The Trump administration also accused Harvard University's ability to register or maintain international students and accused the elite Ivy League agency that “in harmony with the Campus's Chinese Communist Party.”

According to Sankar Sivarajah, the head of Kingston Business School, British universities are now confused by this development and are more likely to benefit as they are more likely to be pivoted in other learning destinations in the United States.

Sivarajah said that the US policy is “disappointing” and “it is invisible,” when higher education institutions need to encourage more diverse talents and perspectives.

According to the latest figures from the HIGHER EDUCATION Statistics Agency, the number of international Chinese students in the UK's higher education institutions from 2023 to 2024 consisted of 149,885 students. This fell from 154,260 last year and 151,700 in 2021 to 2022.

However, in January 2025, KNIGHT Frank Analysis of the cycle application program showed an increase of 8.9% in the application of China International Students, and 31,160 applicants by January 2025 compared to 28,620 compared to 28,620 last year. The applicant was found.

The United Kingdom said it was an attractive learning destination for international Chinese students among competitors such as the United States, Canada and Australia. The appeals are rooted in short -term periods, low living expenses and global recognition.

“This is the destination of the UK's choice for higher education, and the current opportunity after research has reached the forefront to capture this opportunity.”

'Slowly decline'

Andr Spicer, the chief dean of Bayes Business School, said in CNBC's “Squawk Box Europe”, “The number of US institutions in the top 100 is slow.”

Spicer said, “In the UK, we have held their own kind of host, so if you take a LIMEBIKE from 10 to 15 minutes, you will find a lot of major business schools like myself, such as Imperial like London Business School.” There is also a university. “

The UK University also relies greatly on the funding of international students because the costs of domestic students are “loss production products.”

“Therefore, in order to support higher education for higher education, the UK model is that universities depend on sustainable international student funds. International student funds are very important for the financial sustainability of the UK university.”

According to a recent Telegraph analysis, Chinese students bring about $ 5.5 billion ($ 7.4 billion) from 158 British universities. The British newspapers found that 21 universities rely on China's students on at least one -tenth income, including Royal College of Art, University College London and University of Manchester.

Michael Spence, a UclPRESINDEN and Prost, said that international students are highly appreciated in a statement on CNBC.

Spence said, “International students bring a wide range of economy, social and cultural benefits to the UK, and we are dedicated to welcoming the brightest and best to study with us in the present and the future.”

'Strategic partnership increases'

As many students begin to start in September, the UK universities will increase their efforts to make their study more attractive in the UK, including initiatives with Chinese institutions.

Shivaraya said, “We have increased the number of strategic partnerships, and we have looked at how to build a bridge, not in a short period of time, in cooperation with Chinese institutions.”

This includes a plan for students, such as a 2 + 1 articulation program, where students can start studying in China for two years, and other roads for completing the last year in the UK and attracting talents are provided with financial incentives such as scholarships.

Spicer of Bayes Business School pointed out that there is a long -term advantage for Chinese students in the UK, including the growth of the European Startup ecosystem.

“There are some economic studies that have been published last year, and this shows that the proportion of high -growth new companies in the United States is basically founded by foreigners who went to American universities at business schools.”

“The problem now is that if we can attract our talents here, it will be helpful to increase the high -growth start -up company using our ecosystems in places like London, Berlin and Paris.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/05/30/uk-universities-to-attract-chinese-students-amid-us-visa-crackdown.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos