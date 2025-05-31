



By: Zephyr Melton May 30, 2025

Lexi Thompson is one of the big names that missed the Cup at Erin Hills.

Getty images

Erin, Wisconsin – We are (almost) halfway from the Open of American women, and May Saigo, a Lim Kim and Nelly Korda highlight the top of the ranking. The major championships cannot be won on Friday, but they can be lost. And for those who missed the Cup to Erin Hills, their hopes of lifting the trophy on Sunday were destroyed.

Friday evening, we had a little time in Erin Hills, so the cup will not be officially made until Saturday morning. But with a majority of the area finished with their second laps, we have a good idea where the cut will be.

With the top 60 and the links that make the weekend, it seems that the cut is made to one or two. We will not officially know where the cup line will fall before Saturday morning, but we can say safely that anyone three on or worse will not be there for the weekend.

Discover below for a list of seven big names that will miss the weekend in Erin Hills.

Lexi Thompson

What she pulled: 73-74 (+3) Thompson emotionally announced his “retirement” (or her partial retirement) during the American Women's Open last summer, because she said goodbye to this USGA championship. But after playing well in limited departures this spring, she qualified for the field according to her Rolex ranking. However, her week at Erin Hills will be interrupted because she posted three out of 36 holes.

Jennifer Kupcho

What she pulled: 76-71 (+3) Kupcho put herself behind the ball eight with a four out of 76 a turn 1 and this hole turned out to be too deep to search. Friday, she played solid golf course and posted a tour of the sub-values, but after the difficulties of Thursday, she will not be there for the weekend.

Hail of nasa

What she pulled: 69-78 (+3) The finalist of the United States Women's Open 2021 was in the leading position to run in the title after having posted 69 on a round 1 to sit just ahead, but her second round was an unmountained disaster. With eight bogeys and only two birdies, she posted six out of 78 to cut her short week.

Jeeno Thitikul

What she pulled: 75-72 (+3) The curious case of Jeeno Thitikul continues. Despite being the second best undisputed player in the world (behind Nelly Korda), Thitikul has never been able to understand how to win a major. At just 22 years old, she has a lot of time to eliminate one, but for the moment, she remains the best player to have won a major.

Leona Maguire

What she pulled: 76-72 (+4) Maguire is a stallion of the Solheim Cup, but this feat of match match is not translated by the majors. This marks its fourth missed cut during a major during its last seven departures.

Brooke Henderson

What she pulled: 75-75 (+6) Henderson is a major double winner, but the US Women's Open has always seemed perplexed. She has only three top-10 in 13 starts and has never finished better than T5. If she has to win this title, he will have to wait another year.

Lilia seen

What she pulled: 80-82 (+18) The performance performance is perhaps the most surprising of anyone on the ground. As a major double winner, whenever she enters her, she is a threat to win. This week, however, this was not the case. With two laps in the 80s, she beat only one player on the whole field.

Zephyr Melton

Zephyr Melton is a deputy editor -in -chief of Golf.com where he spends his days blog, producing and editing. Before joining the golf team, he frequented the University of Texas, followed by stops with the Texas Golf Association, Team USA, The Green Bay Packers and the PGA Tour. It is witnessing everything related to teaching and covers amateur and female golf course. It can be attached to [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://golf.com/news/us-womens-open-big-names-miss-cut-2025/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos