Can you still make money from British property?





Phil Rosenbergs portfolio shows how hard it is to British landlords. The 44 -year -old Science Research Institute owns six real estate in Yorkshire. The two are held through a limited company, which can be offset by tax warning and benefits.

The other four owned in his name gained about 1,000 profits every year. The worse is that all of them are in a fixed interest rate transaction secured before 2022, when mortgage interest rates are very low. If each is reconstructed, the first will be closed in September, and 1,000 profits will change to 2,500 losses in the current rate.

Rosenberg said that only a significant decline in mortgage interest rates will increase profitability again. I depend entirely on capital value to invest.

Three years after the mortgage interest rate rose three years later, the margin of investors such as Rosenberg was broken. More than half of the OFLANDLORD, which IPSOS surveyed this month's HM Revenue & Customs, earned less than 10,000 people in the portfolio.

And the cost is always increasing. The requirements to improve energy performance over the next few years are expected to stabilize many saddle with higher bills on the recent increase in safety costs, including gas, electricity and fire safety checks. In addition, many people will fear the tenant's rights legislation, which is expected to be the law this summer. The last octobers budget increased the obligation to pay for the purchase of investment property, and capital gained taxes on sales.

Therefore, it is not surprising that only one of the ten real estate purchased by the landlord between January and April this year. It is the lowest since 2007 when Hamptons began to collect data.

Nearly 10 years after the tax exemption of tax owners began to be abolished, many people are asking urgent questions. Can you still make money from your property?

Three years after the mortgage interest rate began to bite the landlord's interests, margins for investors such as Phil Rosenberg were broken by bone Jo Ritchie/FT.

I don't think more and more numbers. As profits and losses decrease, many landlords are preparing to sell. According to the IPSOS survey, one out of four plans to sell one or more real estate next year.

Neil France predicted that it would sell all four real estate owned by Wirral near Liverpool, and to avoid the cost of improving energy efficiency over the next few years to avoid the energy efficiency improvement costs for the change of the Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) regime. He also takes a lot of time and is increasingly expensive to run as a rent.

All four franchise properties provide current energy efficiency rating despite the double glazing and insulation. He estimates that up to 12,000 people per real estate will be taken for solar panels and other improvements to obtain each of the required C levels by 2030. For new lease housing, the deadline is still in early 2028.

Francis preference for two -year fixed rate mortgage means that it was quickly hit by a rate hike that started in 2022. Despite the increase in rent, he rarely left the capital work for EPC measures.

He will take at least four years to recover, and he will be 75 years old at that time, he said. If the regulations do not change, you need to sell the portfolio before the EPC change.

As time and money increased to run the portfolio, he meant that he could leave the market twice earlier, the tenant said it was very damaged after moving. One caused more than 5,000 water damage to repair. In the UK, the landlord must check the right residence in the UK before the tenant begins. Many French real estate is a shared house and continues to check the official website that describes the eligibility of overseas citizens in detail to avoid errors. I feel like I'm an unpaid immigrant officer.

Buying landlords face the most difficult financial state in modern history.

The current roots of the market are in the roots of Margaret Jar, where the system can be purchased from 1980, which has expanded the real estate ownership by allowing parliamentary tenants to purchase houses with discounts. The bill introduced a short -range withholder so that the landlord could evict the tenant and increase the rent. Meanwhile, this phenomenon was much more encouraged by the loan agency in 1996 to start the first BTL (Buy-to-to-Let) mortgage product.

Interest rates have fallen mostly over the next seven years, while house prices have risen and rental demand for young experts and college students has steadily increased. According to Hamptons, the highest point in 2007 and 2015 is the increase in housing purchased by BUY-TO-Let's investors from 10 %to 16 %.

Some information cannot be loaded. Check the Internet connection or browser settings.

However, investors are competing with tax changes to make the investment investment less advantageous since the budget of George Osbornes 2015. Osborne announced the withdrawal of tax reductions, which allowed landlords to collect mortgage interest on taxes between 2017 and 2021.

Osborne continued to provide the landlord with a tax deduction of mortgage interest, but those who wanted to maintain the overall tax reduction had to sell their property to a newly limited company. The transition accompanied the stamp mission for each transaction. Since 2016, they have also had to pay additional housing costs, and at first they were set to 3 %, but increased to 5 %in the last Octobers budget.

However, even homeowners such as Harry Osborne, who owns six rental real estate in Bath, Bristol and Hampshire, are struggling with costs and plans to withheld their real estate portfolio.

Most of his real estate Osborne has made significant modifications and expansion after purchase. If possible, it was divided into apartments and houses in several HMO housing that accommodates three or more people, not the same family to maximize rental income.

Osborne thought that last year, he thought that he had to change his approach due to delayed planning permits for combinations, expansion or use changes of higher materials and labor costs, and high interest rates. He has not bought real estate since then.

Osborne says my build costs have increased by 50-100 % and financial costs are now doubled. The planning system is the color of Bath's Council, which took seven months to make a decision.

Osborne says that as HMO increases, it is waiting for the license required to rent real estate.

Due to higher costs, Osborne turned to building a house for sales rather than maintaining lease, but the sales market is disappointing. One of the two houses he tried to sell in Portsmouth South Sey was released in the market for five months. Incented agent said he sold a single house to BTL investors in 18 months.

Due to the increase in costs, the profits of the landlord increases, and some have saved mixed use and stamp missions, such as apartments with stamp shops, and increasing rent.

Murtaza Kinili bought his first real estate investment. Swanji's high street, flat shop, limited company Charlie Bibby/FT

35 -year -old Murtaza Kinili, who owns and operates a fire safety business in London, just acquired his first real estate investment. A shop with a company with a company limited to Swanji's high street.

Since it is considered to be a mixed use, it reduces the stamp duty rate and saves an additional 5 %additional housing fee. This rent and higher rents in the commercial sector means net returns after the cost, including interest on 110,000 loans and taxes. He also benefits by holding two diversified rental streams.

Hopefully, in the future, housing and commercial rents will not fall sharply at the same time, he said.

Peter Williams, a real estate financial comparison site that helps to prepare Kinilis Mortgage, says since the October budget, many customers prefer to use more than residential investment. Additional 2 % point [stamp duty increase on] The second house made a big difference, he said.

Those who still have three or less assets, who still make up the landlords, have the greatest financial pressure and are most likely to sell. The overall decline in BTL mortgage stocks was written in the July report, according to James Tatch's James Tatch.

Many were initially accidental landlords. According to an IPSOS survey, 40 %of the lease real estate has been acquired or received to live as an inheritance or gift. In the case of 78 %, rental income is not a major source of income.

Today, the cost of mandatory painting is forbidden by many people to sell to a limited company, making it more difficult until the mortgage tax reduction and interest rate rise, and we cannot enjoy the economy of the larger portfolio.

Since 2027, the pension has been brought to the scope of inheritance, and the reform of agricultural property and business property relief in October focused the landlord's mind on the inheritance plan.

IAIN MCLEOD of Asset Manager ST JAMESS Place said that since October, the number of customers came to him with the proceeds from BUY-to-Let real estate sales.

Selling BTL real estate means that children who are busy and young families may not be responsible for clearing or operating BTL portfolios, he said.

Simon Davis, 69 years old, said that the inheritance tax problem around his two Richmond real estate purchased in 1998 was the last straw. He is preparing to sell them and leave the landlord.

I also said that I could not find a way to deliver my two richmond real estate to my children without paying excessive taxes before or after death with my wife, he said. It was a very satisfactory and satisfactory project for almost 30 years, but this means that investments are underway with tax and legislative changes and our developmental age.

Can the landlord still earn money in his property? Ft reader view

Since many factors of the tenant's rights bill are currently being challenged by major landlords (my wife and I are not small people in southern London), I am not sure that the proposed behavior will be malicious for the landlord.

But when the government goes on the road, the landlord is having great difficulties. People who have panic would have turned out to be the right, and the rest would look like the right crowd.

Nick Bartman, through email

Very good in rent rises. So there is no complaint.

Picakezdi via ft.com

My wife and I bought our first and only BTL apartment in the early Millennium, without seeking yield or capital gain. It stimulates me when a part -time landlord hears how hard the market is. Yes, the yield is not very sexy. Yes. The capital value has been flat for five years. However, if you are engaged in the BTL business for return, expand the scale.

Through FT leader, email

The rental price will come to the rocket. There is no new buyer.

Level 2 via ft.com

I have been investing in real estate since 2004 and I still think that is a good opportunity if you do so.

I recently purchased real estate in March, and now it's completely rented and I'm always looking for the next opportunity.

Neil Stewart, through email

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/b3cec52b-8d69-4338-8cdb-10c14887bf34 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

