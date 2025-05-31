



The Secretary of Defense said in the next parliament that “the UK” will “unless I have 3%of GDP”.

John Healey's opinion is ahead of the government's strategic defense review (SDR) publication on Monday.

This is the evaluation of the state of the army, the threat faced by the United Kingdom, and the military changes needed to meet them.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer previously began “clear ambitions” to raise defense spending to 3%in accordance with economic and financial conditions.

Heley now told The Times that there are decades of defense expenditures “this promise will come.”

A government source argued that the Secretary of Defense said, “There is a conviction that the government can convey ambitions without making a new dedication.”

The UK has now plans to increase 2.3%of GDP in defense, and Sir Keir plans to increase to 2.5%by 2027 in February.

This was pressure from the White House in the White House that European countries should take responsibility for their security and Ukraine's defense.

Although there is a controversial reduction in international aid budget, 2.3% increase to 2.5%, but there is a big question about where the financial status is large in the case of a 3% increase.

The promise will help to support the planning assumptions made by the SDR, but it cannot be guaranteed that the labor government, which needs to fulfill the pledge for the next parliament, will still exercise power.

March 1:21: How will England expand defend?

According to the Pentagon's statement, it is clear that the official government's position has not changed according to the opinion of the Secretary of Defense.

The statement says: “The government announced a continuous increase of 3%, including 2.5%by 2027 after the end of the Cold War, 2.5%in the next parliament, and £ 5 billion in the fiscal year.

“SDR will correctly set the vision of how these improvements are consumed, including the cutting edge of NATO's innovation, including new features for investing in our people and creating engines for the growth of the United Kingdom.”

Keir commissioned a review shortly after his inauguration in July 2024. Sir Robertson, former Labor Secretary and Secretary of State NATO.

The Ministry of Defense has already recorded a lot of presentations as part of the review, including a new cyber and electromagnetic command plan and a £ 1 billion electronics system, known as the digital targeting web.

Image: PM Keir Starmer Proclamation and Secretary of Defense John Healey. PIC: Crown Copyright 2025

On Saturday, the Secretary of Defense announced a £ 1.5 billion investment to improve the wet quality military housing to improve recruitment and preservation.

Mr. Hilly promised that 8,000 military families will not be able to do what they have been a national scandal for decades.

“The strategic defense review will recognize that the fact that the world is changing is increasing.

“In this new era of threats, a new era for defense is needed, so the strategic defense review will be the vision and direction of the way we need to strengthen the army to make us safer and more powerful at home.

“Therefore, the army that can innovate faster and faster to prevent the threats we faced, more powerful and the center of our forces and always to prevent threats.

