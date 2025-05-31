Jamie Dimon warns that the US bond market will crack under pressure from the debt increase





Unlock the White House Watch watch newsletter for free

Your guide on what the second term for Washington, Business and the World means

Jamie Dimon warned that the American bond market will crack under the weight of the countries up by calling on the administration of Donald Trumps to place America on a more sustainable trajectory.

Friday, the director general of JPMorgan Chase said that he had warned the regulators: you will see a crack on the bond market. He added: I tell you that it will happen. And you're going to panic. I'm not going to panic. Go well.

The warning of the largest USS bank on the growing risks for the American bond market which causes borrowing costs for billions of dollars in debt worldwide how Wall Street is increasingly worried about the increase in public debt.

Even before the introduction of the legislation, which was voted by the House last week and was being examined in the Senate, the Congressal Budget Office had provided that the American debt as a part of the GDP would exceed the peak of the 1940s in the years to come.

The long-term American obligations have undergone pressure on tax concerns, the yield of the treasury at 30 years negotiating at around 5%, against just over 4% at the beginning of 2024. The rating agency Moodys also stripped this month on its Triple-A credit rating.

The Treasury bond market increased from around $ 5 billion in 2008 to $ 29 billion today, while the government has reduced taxes while increasing spending, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. The market is the deepest and most liquid in the world and has long benefited from the privilege of the dollar being the reserve currency of the world.

But as the loading of the debt has increased, demand also took a hit. Foreign investors have regularly withdrew from the treasure market over the past decade, a decision that has been accelerated by Trumps' pricing policy.

Dimon said that the increase in geopolitical tensions, trade wars and levels of debt on the world meant that tectonic plates in the world economy were changing.

I simply do not know if it will be a crisis in six months or six years, he told the National Economic Forum Reagan in California, calling on the government to modify the trajectory of the debt and urging regulators to mitigate the restrictions on banks to increase their bond negotiation capacity. I think we can improve everything, including this, by changing and modifying some of these rules and regulations.

His comments echo those of the president of Goldman Sachs, John Waldron, who, earlier this week, described the deficit increasing from the United States as a little concerning and warned its impact on the bond market was the big risk on the macro at the moment.

I think we are going to execute more important deficits quite clearly, with regard to the eye, and we will have more borrowings from the treasure, said Waldron, who is Goldmans in second behind David Solomon. The great risk is that long-term rates continue to safeguard and the cost of capital in the economy increasing and is fundamentally becoming more and more braking on economic growth, he told the Bernstein conference in New York.

Recommended

Trumps Budget Bill would add at least 3.3 TN to American debt by 2034, according to the independent committee for a responsible federal budget. Moodys warned that the bill would pass the American deficit from 6.4% of GDP last year to just under 9% by 2035.

Dimon has also said that the United States should increase the interests transported, a provision of the tax code which benefits leaders of investment.

Trump approved the idea, which has long been a goal of the Democrats, including former President Barack Obama. We should absolutely impose interests, said Dimon. When he was asked if he would plan to run for the elections, Dimon, 69, said he would do it if I thought I could really win, which I don't think I could.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/8c3628f3-477f-4124-8b3f-2bb76bf567cd The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos