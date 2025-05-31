



The American Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, pronounces an address at the top of the Shangri-La dialogue in Singapore on Saturday. Mohd Rasfan / AFP via Getty Images Hide Legend

Singapore's defense secretary Pete Hegseth warned China's threat against the status quo in Asia on Saturday. He said that the United States refocus its strength and policies on the deterrence of China, and have ameded the neighbors of China and the American allies to help.

“It must be clear for everything Beijing is credible to potentially use the military force to modify the balance of powers in Indo-Pacific,” HegSeth told civil and military officials during the annual dialogue of Shangri-La, the Defense Summit in Asia.

The United States is not looking for conflicts, nor intends to “dominate or strangle China, to surround or provoke,” insisted Hegseth. “We do not seek the regime change.”

The previous American administrations offered insurance similar to Beijing. But the Chinese colonel retired, Zhou Bo, now a senior member of the Center for International Security and Strategy at Tsinghua University in Beijing, said that he thought that Hegseth's speech was “much more hostile than any of his predecessors made to Shangri-La dialogue”, and was infused with “ideological rivalry”.

Zhou adds that HegSeth's Singapore speech was more favorable to the American allies than the radically critical remarks of the Vice-President Vance at the Munich Security Conference in February. So, Zhou asks: “Which one should we really believe?”

Refocus the American military posture on China

Hegseth said the United States “redirects the deterrence of aggression by communist China”.

An involvement of this is that the United States could withdraw some of the 28,500 American troops in South Korea to cope with China, including in the event of a potential conflict between continental China and Taiwan, which the Pentagon calls its “unique stimulation scenario”. The Pentagon says that he does not intend to withdraw his forces from South Korea, but insists that he must have “strategic flexibility” to put the troops where it needs it.

American interests could diverge from those of South Korea, because the South sees its main threat from North Korea.

“I think we will probably see a change of force posture on the peninsula. I think the administration has started to point out that quite openly,” said Zack Cooper, a principal researcher at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, DC, who attended Shangri-La dialogue.

“I think that the Trump administration's message,” he added, “is that all that matters is what South Korea does in China. And the reality is that the American interests of South Korea go far beyond what South Korea does in China.”

Defense policies “America First”

Hegseth's emphasis on American priorities has echoed a large part of President Trump's “America First” rhetoric. The Secretary of Defense criticized the policies of the Biden administration as “without bankrupt”, while praising the sense of President Trump as a negotiator and efforts to seal his borders to an “invasion” of illegal immigrants.

“We are not here to put pressure on other countries to adopt and adopt our policy or our ideology,” HegSeth told leaders and military officials combined.

Hegseth has conceded that geography makes it necessary for Asian nations to count on economically China, while looking for defense cooperation with the United States

“But beware of the lever effect that the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] Looking with this tangle, “he warned.” Economic dependence on China only approves their malignant influence and complicates our defense decision space during a period of tension. “”

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said his country would remain unlined and against the major powers shaking up spheres of influence. He said Malaysia would continue to host the American presence in the region, but would also continue to assess links with China.

“What Southeast Asia needs is a dynamic balance,” he said, “which allows cooperation without coercion and balance without block policy”.

The European leader warns against standard doubles

In a speech at the forum the day before the Hegseth evening, French President Emmanuel Macron offered a criticism of American policies and encouraged nations to maintain strategic autonomy in the midst of the American-Chinese rivalry.

“We want to cooperate. But we do not want to be educated daily what is authorized, which is not authorized and how our life will change because of the decision of a single person,” he said, apparently alluding to Trump.

Macron also rejected the double standard of precipitation to defend Taiwan an autonomous island that China claims within the framework of its territory while abandoning Ukraine, a decision which, according to him, would undermine the credibility of the United States.

The China Embassy in Singapore has resumed its Facebook page that “comparing Taiwan's question with Ukraine's problem is unacceptable” because Taiwan's question is China's internal affair.

“If we use a double standard to look at a double standard,” he said, “we always end up with a double standard.”

In response to Hegseth's remarks, the embassy said in a separate Facebook publication that the United States “claims to protect peace and not seek conflicts. We have heard it. Let's see what movements will they take.”

