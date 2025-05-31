The conservatives supported by the United States of Europe hope that it is their moment to go to the current





Viktor Orban of Hungary described President Trump as a “truth serum”

It was a big week in Europe for the CPAC, the American conservative political action conference, with large rallies in Poland and Hungary.

The timing is crucial, before the runoff of the presidential elections of Poland on Sunday, between a nationalist supported by the CPAC, Karol Nawrocki, and the liberal mayor of Warsaw Rafal Trzaskowski, which the orators of the CPAC describe as a “battle for Western civilization”.

Traditionally, a meeting place for conservative activists in America, the visibility of the CPAC climbed with Donald Trump at the White House and his Maga (Make America Great Again) in the undisputed control of the Republican Party.

“It is not a rally of the vanquished, but of those who endured,” Budapest Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in Budapest on Thursday.

Describing President Trump as a “truth serum”, Orban underlined his vision of a new Europe, in what he calls “the age of the patriots”, based on the nation, the traditional family and its version of Christianity.

AFD Alice Weidel on the far right of Germany was one of the speakers

To tumultuous applause, he and other speakers hid the green agreement of the European Union and complained of mass immigration and “sex and awakened madness”.

In a conference room filled with disco music, flashing lights, video clips and celebrity hosts, older politicians sometimes seemed dazzled by all razzamatazz.

“Europeans do not feel safe in their own cities, houses and countries,” said Orban. “They are foreigners in their own house. It is not an integration, it is the replacement of the population.”

It was a theme taken up by her guests Alice Weidel of the far-right AFD of Germany and Geert Wilders of the Freedom Party of the Netherlands.

It was a movement that sought to reshape the entire European project with its own conservativism brand, abandoning the former Liberalism of the EU.

The other speakers included Prime Minister Slovak Robert Fico and the Chief of the Austrian Liberty Party Herbert Kickl.

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss was also here, with former Australian minister Tony Abbott and former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Andrej Babis, alongside a range of influential republicans and South American politicians.

There was even a representative of the BJP of Narendra Modi in India, Ram Madhav.

In Poland, US interior security secretary Kristi Noem clearly said who she supported in the presidential election

In Poland on Tuesday, then in Budapest too, the speakers presented the case for what one of them called “an international nationalist movement, a global platform for anti-worldic forces”.

“Unlike the CPAC in the United States, CPAC Hungary seems to have more intellectual substance. And it also serves as an opportunity – rare in Europe – for nationalist and populist militants to meet and network,” said Rod Dreher, a editor of the American Conservative American Conservative at the BBC.

“Viktor Orban's promise to make Budapest the intellectual capital of dissident European conservatism has become reality.”

Orban savor this “dissident” theme, while more traditional European conservatives like the new German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, keep their distances.

There was a meaning in Hungary and Poland this week that the Trump administration is there to reimburse the support that Donald Trump received nationalist leaders in Europe during his victory last November.

“If you elect a chef who will work with President Trump, the Polish people will have a strong ally,” Kristi Noem, Trump's internal security chief at the Polap CPAC conference, said.

“You will continue to have an American military presence here and you will have high quality American equipment.”

She didn't say what would happen if Karol Nawrocki had not won on Sunday.

While the Maga in Europe – translated by Viktor Orban in Mega (Make Europe Great Again) – seems to be sure of himself, he also suffered backs, more recently with the liberal mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, winning the presidential election of Romania.

In Albania, Sali Berisha, the leader supported by Maga of the Democratic Party, lost the legislative elections this month at EDI Rama Socialist. The former strategist of the Trump campaign, Chris Lacivita, helped Berisha's campaign.

And in Austria, the hopes of Herbert Kickl to become Chancellors were destroyed by the formation of a new left-right coalition, which rather chose Christian Stoler of the Austrian people party.

The throne flicker even under Viktor Orban, the conference host in Budapest.

Is his message, so fresh in the ears of his American admirers, would he have become out of date for the Hungarians?

“If Nawrocki does not win in Poland, Hungary will be the next one and Viktor Orban will lose power,” warned George Simion, the Romanian nationalist defeated by Nicusor Dan in Poland. The next legislative elections of Hungary are due in April of next year.

There are also cracks in the facade of unity.

Ukraine and Russia remain a source of division. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was visible by his absence.

And there were bad news this week for Viktor Orban – the Hungarian fertility rate fell to 1.28 in April, almost as low as when he came to power in 2010, despite 15 years of tax incentives and home construction to encourage couples to have more children.

But as the chairs were packed in the Congress hall in Budapest on Friday evening, there was an exploitation mood, eyes driven to runoff in Poland.

