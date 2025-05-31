Us Women's Open Live Updates, the second round of the ranking Friday





The best women have converged on the Erin Hills golf course for the US Women's Open 80th.

Here is an overview of what happened during Friday's action.

US Women's Open the ranking

Keep an eye on the USWO Thursday and all week with our official hub and our ranking.

Time suspends the game in the United States Open of Women

The game was suspended from Erin Hills while the uneven weather crossed the region. The players are kept in place and do not leave the course.

The 80th US Women's Open was suspended due to dangerous time in the region.

The game was suspended at 7:32 p.m., 6:32 p.m. local time. pic.twitter.com/yvwnzsqlvs

– US Women's Open (@uswomensopen) May 30, 2025U.S. Women's Open Under Weather Watch

A light rain has dropped to Erin Hills in the past hours. The stronger rain could move just after 15 hours

The USGA has issued a meteorological watch around 1 p.m., which means that dangerous time is possible. The game was not arrested. The same warning was issued yesterday.

Here is what is happening if the game should be interrupted in the second round.

– Ben Steele, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

The field will be cut in the top 60, plus the links, after the Tour. From 5 p.m. he, it would mean more 2 and better make the cut.

What are the recent cuts for open American women?

What are the recent cuts for US Womens Open? 2024: 8 Over, Lancaster Country Club2023: 6 Over, Pebble Beach2022: 4 Over, Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club2021: 6 Over, The Olympic Club2020: 3 Over, Champions Golf Club2019: 3 Over, Country Club of Charleston2018: 4 Over, Shoal Creek Club2019: 3 Over

The 2025 American Women's Open has the largest handbag in the golf for women, with a total of $ 12 million distributed among the professionals of the four -round tournament in Erin Hills.

With 26 amateur players in the field of 156 people and the cup line being the 60 best players and links, it is impossible to break down a planned payment. The USGA grants $ 10,000 to professionals who do not do the weekend.

– Jim Owchar, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Nelly Korda talks about her big tour

Nelly Korda publishes Best Us Open Round before the weekend

Nelly Korda found her stroke at Erin Hills, flowing 100 feet of putts in what she called her best lap of opera.

Usga

Jeeno Thitikul is steep early, follows with Bogey

Jeeno Thitikul flirts with the cup line at 3.30pm on Friday, but after having a bit on the second hole, she seemed to be tend in the right direction. However, Thitikul dropped a hit on the third hole and will have work to do to reach the weekend.

Mao Saigo won the Chevron championship in April, and she did not slow down to US Women's Open. During a wet and dreary day, Saigo posted six birdies in his first 11 holes and took an advance at Erin Hills.

No female golfer has won consecutive majors in more than a decade.

Remember, Saigo jumped into troubled waters right next to the 18egreen of the Carlton Woods club after winning the chevron. Here is the thing that no one was looking at: Saigo can not swim.

It was frightening, said Saigos Caddy, Jeffrey Snow, who was part of a second wave of sweaters after Saigo entered his manager, Rika Arai, and the TV journalist Mitsuki Katahira.snow asked Saigo during the final round if she could swim, and she said no. However, none of them thought that the pond on the Nicklaus course at the Carlton Woods club was so deep.

After the three women jumped, three men followed suit, whose snow and two coaches, Yonguk Shin and Yonghee Lee.

Lexi Thompson made bogeys out of his first six holes on Friday to go to 5, which will probably make Erin Hills' weekend very difficult.

Nelly Korda is starting to become hot

On Friday, Nelly Korda has birdies out of three of her first eight holes, moving it to 2 sous and bringing it into an ideal place as the weekend approaches. Korda started on the nine rear in its second round and sorted out n ° 12, 14 and 17.

Time could have an impact

Erin Hills's time seems a little risky for this afternoon of the second round. Here is an overview of the forecasts:

Nelly Korda sits early

After missing 9 and 10 feet sneak putts on her first two holes in the second round, world n ° 1 Nelly Korda sank a 25 feet for Birdie, then missed an eagle putt which led to a tapered birdie to arrive at 2 under his first four holes and for the tournament.

She is now three shots from the head, while Angel Yin sorted her fifth hole to go to 5 under the tournament.

– Jim Owchar, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

The crowded ranking becoming more congested

After publishing birdies on two of his first three holes on Friday, Mao Saigo joined seven others at 4 under the peer (at 9:45 a.m.). It was after six players tied for the head of the first round, which marked the most in the history of the championship after 18 holes. Five shared the advance in 1992 in Oakmont CC, there were 2 four -track links in 2005 and 2006.

What is the quality of Erin Hills?

Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin site from the 2025 US Womens Open opened in 2006 with a design by Michael Hurdzan, Dana Fry and Ron Whitten.

Erin Hills was also the 2017 US Open site won by Brooks Koepka and the 2011 American amateur won by Kelly Kraft, among other high -level events. The USGA will return to Erin Hills, about an hour drive west of Milwaukee, several times in the coming years.

View of Erin Hills Golf's drones, the American women's open 2025 site

Discover a view of the drone on the Erin Hills golf course, the site of the American Women Open 2025 May 29 on June 1

Erin Hills links the best ranking of NGOs N ° 60 from all modern courses in the United States. It also ranks n ° 6 among public access courses in an incredibly strong Wisconsin. Erin Hills is listed at 6,835 yards for women's open, but this will change daily depending on the configuration of the courses. By is 72.

Friday May 30

Second round, 12 p.m. he at 6 p.m. he, American network

Second round, 6 p.m. he at 8 p.m. he, peacock

Saturday May 31

Third round, 1 p.m. he at 3 p.m., peacock

Third round, 3 p.m. he at 6 p.m. he, nbc

Sunday, June 1

Final round, 2 p.m. he at 7 p.m. he, nbc

Featured groups, Tee Times for American women's open 2025

The full list of TEE times for the second round on Friday can be found here. The most interesting groups on Friday are:

10th T-shirt

9:29 am: Patty to Meet, Angel Yin, Linn Grant

9:40 am: Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, Lexi Thompson

9:51 am: Minjee Lee, Mao Saigo, Jin Young Ko

1st T-shirt

3:25 p.m.: Yuka Saso, Riann Malix (A)

3:47 p.m.: Ariya Jutanugarn, Allisen Corpuz, Lim Kim

Where is the golf course Erin Hills?

Erin Hills is in Erin, Wisconsin, about 40 miles northwest of Milwaukee. The course opened its doors in 2006.

