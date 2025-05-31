



The American Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, warned on Saturday that China was credible to potentially use military force “in order to reorganize the balance of powers in Indo-Pacific.

Hegseth was expressed in Shangri-La dialogue, the first defense forum in Asia, which is held in Singapore.

The Chinese army “repeats for the real affair,” said the Pentagon chief, stressing how the Indo-Pacific Region was a priority for the administration of President Donald Trump.

“We are not going in sugar, the threat that China poses is real. And that could be imminent,” he said.

Hegseth pushes Asian allies to stimulate defense expenses

Hegseth reassured Washington Allies in the Indo-Pacific region that they would not be abandoned to combat the growing military and economic pressures of Beijing.

He called on Asian allies to strengthen their own defense expenses, adding that “deterrence does not come cheap”.

“It is difficult to believe a little … that I say that, but thanks to President Trump, the Asian allies should turn to European countries for a new example,” said Hegseth, pointed out of the promises of NATO members, including Germany, so that Trump's expenditure objective is currently spending the defense.

The threat to China should dominate Singapore security talks

US Secretary of Defense on Chinese territorial ambitions

Hegseth declared on Saturday attempt at China to invade Taiwan “would lead to devastating consequences for Indo-Pacific and the world.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered the people of the people's liberation army to take Taiwan by 2027, a deadline that experts consider more as an ambitious objective than a difficult war deadline.

Beijing claims that Taiwan has self-ray like its own territory.

The US Secretary of Defense reiterated Trump's remark that China would not conquer Taiwan under Trump's supervision.

Hegseth also called China to its power conceptions in Latin America, in particular its efforts to intensify its influence on the Panama Canal.

No Chinese official at the largest Defense summit in Asia

Beijing, who sends his Minister of Defense to the annual conference, presented a lower level delegation this year, snubbing Washington on the Trumps pricing war.

“We are here this morning. And someone else is not,” said Hegseth, with the American delegation saying that they intended to capitalize on the absence of Chinese.

The Chinese delegation, made up of lower level officers of the National Defense University, asked the US Secretary for Defense to what extent his country would be engaged in regional alliances. China has a stronger influence in certain nations of the region.

Hegseth said the United States was ready to engage with the nations willing to work with it.

“We are not going to look only inside the limits of how the previous administrations have looked at this region,” he said. “We open our weapons to countries traditional spectrum allies, non -traditional allies.”

