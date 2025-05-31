US airlines are starting to invoice more for solo travelers





Some of the largest American airlines are quietly charging solo travelers more than passengers who reserve in pairs, according to the recent conclusions of the travel industry.

American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines added new price rules which, in some cases, oblige passengers to reserve at least two tickets to access the cheapest rates. This means that solo travelers could end up paying up to 70% more for the same flight.

The context

The Thrifty Traveler travel site has found the model while analyzing hundreds of one -way rates. On a short united hop of Chicago O'Hare in Peoria, Illinois, only one ticket cost $ 269. But the same post fell to $ 181 per person when booking two travelers. In some cases, the basic economy options only appeared during the search for several passengers.

“Whether just days, months or even years, it is something that few everyday travelers can achieve … or how much it could cost them,” wrote Kyle Potter, editor -in -chief of Thrifty Traveler.

What to know

This pricing tactic seems designed to target business travelers, who often reserve last minute and travel alone. Airlines use different pricing classes – sets of price rules – to sell the same seats at different prices. Now, some of these price courses are limited to reservations with at least two passengers.

Gary Leff, an expert in frequent travelers who writes for the sight of the blog of the air transport industry from the wing, reported that American Airlines was first to adopt the model, which he called internally “P2” to “Passenger 2.” Delta and United have now followed suit, according to Leff. In an example, he underlined, a solo ticket cost $ 422 for a one -way economic flight, while the reservation of two tickets dropped the price per person at $ 210.

The justification, according to analysts of airlines, is simple: solo travelers are more likely to be business travelers, which generally reserve thefts with less concern about the costs due to business budgets. Airlines use pricing rules to target people perceived as less sensitive to prices.

Travelers are in a long line for security projection at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on June 28, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

“It's just another way for airlines to continue segmenting their customers,” said Potter de Thrifty Traveler.

The language of tariff regions supports this explanation. On the United Ticketing System, some reduced prices include stipulation: “must be accompanied in all sectors of the same compartment by at least 1 adult, 15 or over.” No requirement of this type exists on solo tickets at higher prices.

This tactic contrasts strongly with longtime dishes structures, where group reservations could inadvertently trigger higher prices if the lowest available seat was limited to one. Instead, airlines are now created less expensive tariff lessons for multi-passing reservations, reversing traditional booking dynamics.

What people say

Kyle Potter, editor -in -chief of Thrifty Traveler, wrote on the website: “It is not a widespread phenomenon – currently, we only see it on a handful of one -way domestic flights. And it is clear if it started just recently, even months.”

Gary Leff, an expert on a plane travel who writes for the view from the wing, said: “It is not on all routes or all thefts. Instead, they have discreetly introduced new price rules that require at least a second passenger to be eligible for the cheapest prices.”

What happens next

No one of American, Delta or United has responded to the requests for comments from Thrifty Traveler on the pricing strategy. Newsweek also helped to comment on these three airlines.

