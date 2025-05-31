What “Golden Share” of Trump in Us Steel has in common with his plan to “watch” Walmart





President Trump adopted a Japanese Japanese Steel (NPSCY) Plan to buy American steel (X), largely, it seems, due to a concept that the American government will obtain a “Gold share” in the context of negotiation.

The president praised the merger during a rally on Friday evening in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, in a business processing plant in the company where he praised an investment of 14 billion dollars in Japanese in American Mills and production and promised to increase the existing prices on 50% steel imports from 25%.

Us Steel “will continue to be controlled by the United States and we are going to work together,” he said, and we will have an incredible alliance. “This has echoed the remarks he recently made to journalists when he declared that the agreement will include Japanese” an investment, and that is a partial owner, but that he will be controlled by the United States “.

For the moment, the details remain rare, but the idea of ​​a “golden share” in the context of the Nippon control of our American steel is presented by Trump's allies and seem ready to provide the President with another avenue for close involvement in the internal functioning of a company.

This upcoming provision is also part of a broader trend (with roots that go back to years through democratic and republican administrations) which has seen Washington, DC, to make an increasing word in the daily operations of large companies.

Another key front is a current Trump campaign to force Walmart (WMT) and other retailers to “eat” tariff price increases, the president promising a more direct public pressure campaign with regard to individual price decisions of these companies.

“I'm going to watch,” he told the retailer.

Trump's push for this “gold share” in US Steel also intervenes while other components of the agreement still finalized seem to be largely unchanged from last year, a configuration against which Trump (and former president Biden) campaigned.

Senator Dave McCormick of Pennsylvania was involved in talks and recently sketched a structure on CNBC which included “an American CEO, a board of directors of the American majority, and there will then be a part of gold, which will essentially require the approval of the American government of a number of members of the board of directors, and which will allow the United States to ensure that the production levels are not got into it and things like that. “

Most of this plan, except the concept “Golden Share”, was promised by Japanese immediately or shortly after announcing its company's purchase plan in 2023.

Trump also decided to call the agreement a “planned partnership” as he did in an article on social networks on May 23 announcing his support, while several reports on transactions negotiations suggest that Japanese should go ahead with his plan to buy American steel and make it a subsidiary of his much more important operation.

Us Steel said about $ 15 billion in revenue in 2024. The current Nippon number is about four times.

The apparent apparent blessing of the agreement is a lively reversal of his position during the campaign, where he promised to block the fusion “instantly”.

Many details on the possible configuration remain vague, such as if Trump's gold share will give the government a literal participation in combined society or simply the veto power in certain movements in the future.

What also remains to be seen is the quantity of leverage that the United States will have in the future in addition to the levers that the United States is currently using to keep an eye on foreign companies through the foreign investment committee in the United States (called CFIUS).

It is the agency responsible for examining foreign transactions and was involved when Biden blocked the agreement earlier this year,

It is not also clear if Nippon itself is on board with Trump's plans; The company did not answer questions about its approach to talks.

President Donald Trump speaks in the oval office of the White House on May 28. (Images Andrew Harnik / Getty) Andrew Harnik via Getty Images

Other nations have historically concluded this type of “Golden Share” arrangement, which is generally a special class of actions which give a certain property as well as the disproportionate voting power to block certain movements.

These types of arrangements are largely unknown in the recent history of the United States with a notable exception: the bailout of the 2008-2010 automotive industry during the Obama / Biden administration which saw the United States participate in General Motors (GM) and Chrysler, which is now Stellantis (STLA) in North America.

The government did not stay invested for a long time, selling the last of its participation in Chrysler in 2011 and in GM in 2013.

The “Golden Share” idea has also raised questions as to whether a similar concept will be included in any agreement to operate Tiktok in the United States, but Trump seemed to write this concept recently to journalists.

“Nothing to do with Tiktok,” he said about US Steel on Wednesday after being asked about a golden share there. “A completely different guy.”

Beijing has nominal issues, but Chinese law allows him to control companies like Alibaba (Baba) and, in particular, the parent company of Tiktok, Bytedance.

The president of the time, Joe Biden, went to West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, in September – the same city as Trump visits this week – in part to underline his opposition to the Japanese / US Steel Deal .. (Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images) Mandel Ngan via Getty Images

Ben Werschkul is a Washington correspondent for Yahoo Finance.

