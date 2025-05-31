Champions League Final 2025: How to monitor free in the UK





The European Major Club contains the French champion PSG, and he hopes to win the tournament for the first time.

The previous participation in the final lost 1-0 in Bayern Munich in the 2019-20 season.

Inter Milan, meanwhile, lost the most recent 1-0 in Manchester City in the 2022-23 season, but won three separate Champions League.

In the last day of the Serie A season, Naples took the first place in Naples, Italy missed the domestic honor.

Championsleaguematches could only be seen through TNT Sports until this stage of competition, but viewers can see the finals for free.

How to watch Champions League Final 2025 for free

In order for the British people to see the 2025 Champions League finals for free, do so in Discovery+.

To access the service, you need to register a free account on the website.

After registering, you can access the Servicevia an app or smart TV.

EE customers and SKY customers can get Discovery+as part of the package.

Can you see the Champions League final in YouTube?

The major European finals until the 2023/24 season were streamed live on the BT SPORT YOUTUBE channel.

However, it is no longer because BT Sport has merged witheeurosport into the TNT SPORTS brand.

All live coverage is under the umbrella of Discovery+ Online, so we chose to maintain a report on the service.

Recommended reading:

Where will the Champions League finals take place?

The 2025 Champions League Finals will be held in Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Bundesliga Side Bayern Munich is home to more than 70,000 people.

The game is scheduled for BST kick off at 8:00 pm on Saturday, May 31.

