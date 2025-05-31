



The EU has said that it “strongly” regrets “Donald Trump's surprise plan to double American steel and aluminum prices in a decision that may launch bilateral trade discussions in chaos.

On Friday, the American president told a rally in the city of Pittsburgh, in steel that prices would go from 25% to 50%, saying that this would stimulate local industry and national supplies.

The European Commission told the BBC on Saturday that Trump's last decision on prices “undermines continuous efforts” to conclude an agreement, warning “countermeasures”.

This also raises questions about the UK zero-zero-zero rate with the United States on steel and aluminum which, although agreed, have not yet been signed.

In a press release sent to the BBC on Saturday, the European Commission, the EU executive branch, said: “We are firmly regretting the announced increase in American prices on steel imports from 25% to 50%.

“This decision adds additional uncertainty to the global economy and increases costs for consumers and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.

“The increase in prices also undermines continuous efforts to achieve a negotiated solution.

“In good faith, the EU interrupted its countermeasures on April 14 to create a space for continuous negotiations,” said the press release, warning the block “is ready to impose countermeasures”.

Trump announced on Friday, the rate rate rate on steel and aluminum imports would double at 50%, starting on Wednesday.

He said that this decision would help stimulate the local steel industry and the national supply, while reducing dependence on China.

Trump also said that $ 14 billion (10 billion) would be invested in the region's steel production thanks to a partnership between US Steel and Nippon Steel in Japan, although he said later to journalists that he had not yet seen or approved the final agreement.

The announcement was the last turn of the Russian mountain approach of Trump prices since returning to the office in January.

“There will be no layoffs and no outsourcing, and all workers in American Acierers will soon receive a well -deserved $ 5,000 bonus,” Trump told the crowd, filled with sideers, to noisy applause.

Us Steel Manufacturing has decreased in recent years, and China, India and Japan have advanced as the best world producers. About a quarter of all the steel used in the United States is imported.

The announcement comes in the midst of a legal battle on the legality of some of Trump's world rates, which a court of appeal made it possible to continue after the International Commerce Court ordered the administration to stop taxes.

His steel and aluminum prices were not affected by the trial.

Last week, Trump agreed to extend a deadline to negotiate prices with the EU over a month.

In April, he announced a tariff of 20% – or an import tax – on most EU goods, but then reduced this to 10% to give the negotiations time. Trump expressed his frustration in the face of the pace of talks and threatened to increase the rate rate to an even higher level by 50% from June 1.

But last week, he wrote on social networks that he pushed his deadline for July 9, after a “very nice” call with Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission.

