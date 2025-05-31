



The UK reported on May 31 that the UK classified Russia as “immediate and pressured” threats in the main strategic defense review of the announcement of Russia on Monday.

The 130 -page review prepared by the senior adviser panel, including former NATO Secretary -General George Robertson, is expected to emphasize the lessons of Ukraine's entire invasion, emphasizing the “immediate and compression” risks raised by Russia.

As Russia continues to build military in the northeastern Ukraine in the northeastern Ukraine and maintains a base throughout Ukrainian territory, concerns over Europe are raised.

The British and the French troops are already working to lead the multinational “guarantee” of up to 30,000 troops in Ukraine.

Ukraine and Russia are expected to meet in Istanbul on June 2 after the first peace talks on May 16. At the first meeting of Türkiye, both sides did not reach an agreement on the 30 -day armistice.

Ukraine proposed an immediate suspension for meetings between hostility, exchanges of captivity and VolodyMyr Zelensky and President Vladimir Putin. Russia refused to send a lower delegation instead.

The only decision to reach during the talks was an agreement on the exchange of 1,000 1,000 prisoners.

Along with Russia, this review points out China as “sophisticated and persistent challenges,” and provides an important components to the ties between Beijing and Moscow and the Russian weapons system.

Recently, Zelensky said that China has stopped transporting unmanned airlines to Ukraine and European partners and continues to supply to Russia.

Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko, claimed that Beijing provided special chemicals, gunpowder and other defense data on more than 20 Russian military industrial facilities.

The British review is also expected to deal with the contraction of the British troops that lower the power of 71,000 active units after the Napoleon era, Guardian reported.

Peter Rickets, a former national security adviser, said drone, cyber ability and artificial intelligence, but “another lesson in Ukraine is mass calculation in terms of manpower and equipment.”

The report also mentions a wide range of global threats raised by “deadly quartet” such as Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, which are increasingly cooperative in various domains. Iran supplied drones to Russia and North Korea deployed an army to help Moscow.

Russia tests the euro that can help Ukraine by strengthening air attacks.

As Russia increased missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles strikes nationwide, all eyes are the ability of the euro to continue to support Ukraine, and the future of the future is more uncertain. Ukraine must have enough aviation defense missiles despite the ongoing lack to avoid the worst situation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kyivindependent.com/uk-identifies-russia-as-an-immediate-and-pressing-threat-in-new-defense-review-the-guardian-reports/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos