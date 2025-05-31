



CNN –

Hamas said on Saturday that it had responded to a Gaza ceasefire plan proposed by the United States, repeating its call at the end of the war, in a movement of the American envoy in the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, called completely unacceptable.

In a statement, Hamas said that its proposal to the mediators of Qatar and Egypt aims to make a permanent cease-fire, a complete withdrawal of the Gaza Strip and to ensure the flow of help for our people and our families in the Gaza Strip.

As part of this agreement, 10 living Israeli prisoners held by the Resistance will be published, in addition to the return of 18 bodies, in exchange for an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners, according to the press release.

A source familiar with negotiations told CNN that the response of militant groups was positive, but added that it would require other negotiations and clarifications.

Hamas' response to the American proposal required changes in three key areas, said the source: prolonging the ceasefire spent 60 days, humanitarian assistance and the Israeli troops will withdraw.

The last answer comes after a senior Hamas said to CNN earlier this week that the group had returned a three-component counterpropal to ask us for assurances that negotiations on a permanent ceasefire will continue and that the fighting will not resume after the break; that humanitarian aid is carried out by the United Nations; and that the Israeli army is retreating to the positions it occupied on March 2.

Witkoff declared in an article on X on Saturday that he had received a response from Hamas, calling him completely unacceptable and the writing he does not back up.

Hamas should accept the proposal for a framework that we presented as a proximity talks, which we can start immediately the coming week, Witkoff continued.

Slaming the comments of American envoys as having a complete bias, Basem Naim, a member of the Hamas political bureau, told CNN that the United States had previously agreed to a cease-fire proposal with Hamas, which had then been modified by Israel.

Hamas then submitted an updated counterpoppea during the weekend, said Naim.

We have not rejected Mr. Witkoffs' proposal, said Naim.

Last week, we arrived at an agreement and an understanding with him on a proposal, which he considered acceptable to negotiation, he continued. We were then presented with the Israeli answer, which did not agree with all the provisions we had agreed.

Why, each time, is the Israeli answer considered to be the only answer for negotiation? This violates the integrity and equity of mediation and constitutes a complete bias towards the other side, said Naim.

An Israeli official told CNN on Saturday that they had seen the last response from militant groups as having effectively rejected Witkoff's last proposal and offered a new offer with his own conditions.

Later the same day, the office of the Israeli Prime Ministers reiterated Witkoffs 'reaction to Hamas' response, saying in a press release: while Israel accepted Witkoff's updated plan for the publication of our hostages, Hamas continues to join its refusal.

Israel will continue its action for the return of our hostages and the defeat of Hamas, according to the press release.

Friday, the proposal supported by the United States and approved by the United States seen by CNN includes Hamas which comes out 10 Israeli hostages and 18 hostages who died in exchange for 125 Palestinian prisoners serving life for life and 1,111 Gazans detained since the start of the war.

Negotiations to a permanent ceasefire would immediately begin on the first day of the 60-day truce, according to the American proposal. The terms of the agreement would also allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza immediately and to be distributed through agreed channels, including the United Nations and the Red Crescent, according to the proposal.

But the draft agreement did not contain any intrinsic guarantee from a permanent end to war, a key demand from Hamas, nor of the insurance that the ceasefire is extended as long as negotiations continue. Instead, he said that US President Donald Trump is committed to working to guarantee that good faith negotiations are continuing until a final agreement is concluded.

Hamas initially reported the reluctance to accept the terms of the agreement. Bassem Naim, a member of the Hamas political bureau, said on Facebook on Thursday that the executive had not responded to any of our requests from peoples, but that the discussions were nevertheless in progress.

The back and forth between Israel and Hamas occur while the famine conditions aggravate in the Gaza Strip.

The 11 -week -old humanitarian aid israys have left the people in enclaves confronted with famine. Although it was lifted last week, a large part of the small help that has entered the strip since has been pillaged, and several people were killed after chaos broke out near the aid distribution sites, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Nearly 80 aid trucks traveling across the south and the Gaza center were looted by desperate civilians on Saturday, the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) said.

In a press release published on X, the WFP said that 77 trucks had crossed Gaza loaded with flour. All were arrested along the way, with food taken mainly by hungry people trying to feed their families.

He added that after 80 days of a total blockade, the communities are hungry and they are no longer ready to let the food pass them.

This story has been updated with developments.

