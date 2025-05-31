



As part of a long -awaited strategic defense review, the UK will spend $ 1.5 billion in building six ammunition and energy factories to better prevent.

Secretary of Defense John Healey said that the funds have always formed a part of the plan for all inorganic pipelines and will support long -range weapons of up to 7,000 British.

Strategic defense reviews of pages 130 will present the threats faced by the UK, including the ability to meet the immediate and compression risks of Russia raised by Russia. Keir Starmer will be released on Monday, which will lead to the lessons learned in the Ukrainian war.

Planning to strengthen ammunition production is a response to a review that requires a capacity that can be expanded quickly if necessary.

Healey said: difficult lessons from Ukrainian President Putin's illegal invasion show that the army is as powerful as the industry behind them. We strengthen our UKS industrial bases to prevent enemies better and make the UK safely in domestic and strong overseas.

He said the British defense industry would be an engine to improve economic growth and skilled jobs. According to the Ministry of Defense, the new 15 billion won will be spent on British ammunition, recording 6 billion people during this parliament, and supporting 1,800 jobs throughout the UK.

The superintendent Rachel Rachel proves that the strong economy needs a strong defense, investing in weapons and ammunition and supporting almost 2,000 jobs throughout the UK to hold hands.

As part of the review, the Ministry of Defense will urge you to lay the foundation for an industrial foundation for improving ammunition to meet the demand of the Tempo War.

The ministers also announced more than 1.5 billion to improve the condition of military housing by fixing the boiler and roof and urgent repairs such as wet tackles.

Our army has made a special sacrifice to keep us safely and serve this country, but for several years we have forced our families to live in a plan, and Healey said when he visited Cambridgeshire's military accommodation.

Starmer said it began a strategic defense review shortly after entering the office last year and said that it would help Britain to prepare for a more dangerous and fluctuating world.

This document will draw a picture of the highest military and security threats after the Cold War, but the intensity of Moscow cyber and destruction is not enough to say that the UK has already drifted in war with Russia.

In addition, we will start evaluating the current status of the UKS army. According to this week's figures, the size of the military has fallen to lower than the target after the Napoleon era and early, and decreased 2.3% to 70,860 on April 1.

This review is unlikely to present a new promise for defense spending, but in February, Starmer will repeat the promise to increase the defense budget to 2.5%of GDP by 2027 and 3%in the next parliament.

Former NATO Secretary -General George Robertson, former US adviser Fiona Hill and former co -commander Richard Barrons.

