



The UK will purchase up to 7,000 long -range missiles, rockets and drones and build 15 billion weapons plants into 15 billion factories.

The government announced during the weekend will form a part of the long -awaited strategic defense review of Sir Keir Starmer, which will be published on Monday.

But when the first weapon factory is built, when the first missile is produced, there is a lack of major details, including whether to buy missiles, drones and rockets.

The government has not yet appointed a new senior leader who will work as “National Armaments Director” who will still supervise the entire efforts.

Andy START, the former defense equipment and support officer, continues to strengthen the national military director as a slow process to recruit people who are still crying externally.

Image: Keir Starmer Proclamation VolodyMyr Zelenskyy Ukrainian Military Drone. PIC: Reuters

The Ministry of Defense revealed some of the contents in advance, and the Defense Review showed the importance of the large production line, and said that it would recommend “always” production capacity for ammunition based on the lessons learned in Ukraine.

In addition, the army, the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force will continue to fight for more than a few days.

SKY NEWS will start a new podcast series on June 10, based on a war game that simulates Russian attacks against the UK to test the UK's defense.

“Difficulty lesson [Vladimir] Putin's illegal Ukrainian invasion is as powerful as the industry behind the army, “the Secretary of Defense said in a statement published on Saturday.

“We are strengthening the UK's industrial base to better prevent the opponents and make the UK strong in Korea and abroad.”

Image: The Army Commando loads 105mm grains in Norway. PIC: Pentagon/PA

The UK had a much more flexible defense industry during the Cold War and had the ability to manufacture missiles and other weapons and ammunition at speed and scale.

However, most of the depths of maintenance costs due to the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 were lost when the government turned the priority of funds from defense to health, welfare and economic growth.

Even after KYIV's demand for the full -fledged Ukrainian invasion and allies' ammunition in 2022 increased, the production line of the British plant was slow.

Image: Reaper drone in the Middle East. PIC: Defense Ministry

SKY NEWS visits the factory operated by Thales, a defense company of Belfast last year, and creates an N-LAW anti-tank missile in Ukraine. At the time, the staff worked only on weekday shifts between 7 am and 4 pm.

According to this new initiative, the government said the British will build at least six new “ammunition and energy” factories.

Energy materials include explosives, propulsions and fireworks technology, and are required for weapon manufacturing.

But there were no details on whether they would have a national factory, or have a built -in partnership with the defense company, or for the timeline for this.

There was no information about where they were or what kind of weapon they would make.

Image: The king of Charles visits Wales' HMS Prince. PIC: PO Phot Rory Arnold/Defense Ministry/PA

The British also announced that the British will buy up to 7,000 long -range weapons for British troops, but never specified anything again.

I understand that this weapon will be mixed with missiles, rockets and drones.

Sources in the defense industry criticized the shortages of details, often related to the Ministry of Defense's announcement.

Sources say that SMEs are struggling to survive, especially while waiting for the Pentagon's clarity on various contracts.

One source explained the sense of “paralysis”.

The prime minister began to review the defense almost a year ago. However, as it reached the general election last year, there was a drift in the Pentagon.

The source said:

“Clear intentions and headlines with delivery schedules ultimately do not know whether the industry wants bombs and bullets or when it wants.

“After almost 18 months of decisions and paralysis, what we need is a clear demand signal of the Ministry of Defense, and the industry is not a magnificent gesture that has nothing to support it.”

The government said that £ 1.5 billion in new factories and weapons will create about 1,800 jobs throughout the UK.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-to-buy-up-to-7-000-long-range-missiles-rockets-and-drones-in-1-5bn-push-to-rearm-13377407 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

