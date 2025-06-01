US immigration authorities collecting DNA information on children in the criminal database | US immigration





The American immigration authorities collect and download the DNA information of migrants, including children, in a national criminal database, according to government documents published earlier this month.

The database includes the DNA of people who have been arrested or recognized as guilty of a crime, which the police use during the search for a match for the DNA collected on a crime scene. However, most people whose DNA was collected by Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), the agency that has published the documents, was not listed as having been accused of crimes. Be that as it may, CBP now creates a detailed DNA profile on migrants which will be permanent by the police, which is equivalent to a massive expansion of genetic surveillance, said an expert.

DNA information is stored in a database managed by the FBI called combined DNA index system (CODIS), which is used across the country by local, state and federal police to identify crime suspects using their DNA data.

Wired first pointed out the practice and existence of these documents, and estimates there are more than 133,000 migrants and children whose DNA was collected and downloaded from Codis. One of them was only four years old.

In order to secure our borders, CBP devotes all the resources available to identify who enters our country. We do not leave human smugglers, sex traffickers for children and other criminals enter the American communities, Wired said in a statement. To this end, CBP collects DNA samples for submission to the combined FBIS combined DNA index system with CBP custody who are arrested for federal criminal charges, and foreigners held under the CBPS authority which are subject to fingerprints and not exempt from the collection requirement.

Experts from the University of Georgetown and the Center on Privacy and Technology published a report last week which revealed that CBP collected the DNA of almost all migrants detained, regardless of the duration of the detention. The agency has added more than 1.5 million DNA profiles to Codis since 2020, an increase of 5,000% in just three years, according to the report. It is a massive expansion of genetic surveillance and an unjustified invasion of privacy, according to one of the authors of the report, Emerald TSE.

The program strengthens harmful accounts on immigrants and intensifies existing police practices that target the communities and colored communities of immigrants, which makes us all less safe, TSE said in a statement.

The documents published by the CBP, which detail each individual whose DNA has been listened to, their age and their country of origin, where they were transferred and what they were loaded with, date back in 2020. The last published document is in the first quarter of 2025. There are hundreds of thousands of candidates of people whose DNA was collected by CBP between 2020 and 2024. 30,000 years were between 14 and 17 years old.

CBP launched a pilot program for the first time to start collecting DNA data from prisoners in 2020, in accordance with a rule of the Ministry of Justice which gave the agency for three years to comply with a new requirement to collect genetic samples and download it to CODIS. At the time, the CBP wrote that it collected DNA data from non -American citizens who had been detained between 14 and 79 years old. The Ministry of Internal Security and CBP policy generally stipulates that children under the age of 14 are not forced to recover their DNA information, although there is a discretionary power granted to field officers.

However, this rate of genetic data collection would not have been possible in a criminal legal context, according to the Center on Privacy and Technology and Georgetown report.

Until 2020, almost all DNA profiles in the Codiss Offender database were added by state police and local police and other criminal law organizations, the report said. In the criminal context, there are a few limits at the moment, the how and from which the criminal law application can take DNA that make the process of amassing samples and with a high intensity of resources.

Pass the promotion of the newsletter after

A weekly dive in the way technology shapes our lives

Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information on charitable organizations, online advertisements and content funded by external parties. For more information, see our privacy policy. We use Google Recaptcha to protect our website and Google privacy policy and service conditions apply.

After promoting the newsletter

Expansion was possible in part because there are fewer limits to DNA collection in the context of immigration.

In the context of immigration, the only limitation of DNA collection is that a person must be held. But the sense of the term held in the context of immigration is notoriously wide, vague and always changing, indicates the report.

According to the CBP website, the agency sends DNA data directly to the FBI and does not store or maintain DNA data itself. This genetic information is stored indefinitely by the FBI, according to the Center on Privacy and Technology and Georgetown report.

How would it change your behavior to know that the government had a drop in your blood or your saliva containing the entire genetic code, which will be kept indefinitely in a government controlled refrigerator in a warehouse in northern Virginia? The report indicates, citing CBPS documents. Would you like to feel free to look for the medical or reproductive care you needed? To attend the demonstrations and the dissent of the voice? Gather with people of your choice?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/may/31/cbp-dna-collection-children-immigrants The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos