The popular Mexican group Grupo firm cancels the American program, saying that the Trump administration has suspended its visas





The popular Mexican regional music group Grupo Firm announced on Friday that it canceled a performance in a music festival in California during the weekend after the US government has suspended the musicians' visas.

This comes after the American State Department revoked the visas of a number of Mexican musicians for playing a kind of music that says glorifies the violence of the cartel. The announcement also occurred just two days after the bodies of five Mexican musicians were found in Reynosa along the Texas border.

Grupo firm, who has climbed an international soap playing the Mexican regional music, said in a press release published on his Instagram account that the visas of them and their team are currently under “administrative review of the United States Embassy” and that it would be “impossible” for them to play in the Napa Valley field on June 1. But the position has not detailed what it would mean in the term of Napa Valley, but the post.

The United States Embassy in Mexico said visa cases are confidential in accordance with US law and could not provide more information on the case.

The members of the Mexican regional group "Grupo firm" occur during a free concert on the main square of Mexico City, The Zocalo, September 25, 2022.

The suspension is only the last of a series of movements that the administration of the American president Donald Trump took for Mexican artists in the genre, who, in some cases, glorified the managers of the cartels as a kind of figures of Robin Hood. While the kind of “Narco-Corridos” has aroused controversy, a large part of music also speaks of the harsh realities to which the Mexican youth is taken in the violence of the cartel.

Two months ago, the Mexican musical group Los Alegres del Barranco was sanctioned after projection of images of the leader of the dreaded cartel of the new generation of Jalisco during a concert in the western state of Jalisco.

“I firmly believe in freedom of expression, but that does not mean that the expression should be exempt from consequences,” the US deputy secretary of the State. “The last thing we need is a welcome carpet for people who praise criminals and terrorists.”

But Grupo Firm has taken measures in recent months to distinguish itself from the facet of the glorifying musical genre of criminal groups, announcing in April shortly after the controversy that he would not sing such music in concerts.

Musicians taken in Cartel's lawn wars

Mexican musicians have already been targeted by criminal groups who pay them to compose and interpret songs that glorify the exploits of their leaders.

These artists often live near their drug customers and can sometimes be caught in lawn battles.

Thursday, the five musicians of the Grupo Fugitivo group were found dead after the prosecutors said they were kidnapped. The officials said that nine suspects who have been part of a faction of the Gulf cartel, which has a strong presence in the city, were arrested.

The vehicle belonging to the Mexican musical group Grupo Fugitivo is seen outside the specialized unit for the investigation into forced disappearances, after the Mexican authorities confirmed that five members of the group were found dead, in Reynosa, Mexico, May 29, 2025. Stringer / Reuters

The “narcocorridos” are a controversial music sub-genre in Mexico, and the songs attracted the attention of President Claudia Sheinbaum, who recently launched a music competition “for peace and against dependencies”, seeking to counter the popularity of music among young people in Mexico and the United States.

Several regions of the country have banned “narcocorridos”, causing a recent riot during a concert after a singer refused to play some of his most popular songs.

In January of this year, a small plane would have dropped brochures in a city in the northwest threatening around 20 musical artists and influencers for alleged relations with a war faction of the Sinaloa drug cartel.

In 2018, armed men kidnapped two members of the musical group “Los Norteños de Río Bravo”, whose bodies were then found on the federal road connecting Reynosa to Río Bravo, Tamaulipas.

In 2013, 17 musicians from the Kombo Kolombia group were executed by alleged members of the cartel in the northeast state of Nuevo Leon, due to links with a rival gang.

Agency France-Press contributed to this report.

