



The Ukrainian War emphasized serious flaws in the ability of the West to produce weapons and ammunition, and high -ranking British officers warned of the depletion of British depletion for a long time.

As part of the review, the government said it will build a new factory to create major ammunition and explosives as part of a plan to have a “always” ammo production capacity that can be quickly reduced.

The United Kingdom also said it will purchase more than 7,000 British long -range weapons, including drones and missiles for several years.

According to this MOD, the new funds will see the British ammunition hit 6 billion people in this parliament.

The ministers say Healy will increase British defense spending to 3%of GDP by 2034.

Rachel Rachel Reeves said:

“We provide security for those who work in an uncertain world and good jobs and invest more money in people's pockets.”

Healey said that the UK's defense industry will be “engine for economic growth,” and “will increase the number of skilled jobs in all countries and regions.”

“Difficulty lesson [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine shows that the army is as powerful as the industry behind them. ”

“We are strengthening the UK's industrial base to better prevent the opponents and make the UK strong in Korea and abroad.”

But Tories said it was difficult to believe that the procurement was prepared for the production of “always” when the procurement was turned off for the last year.

Cartlidge said, “We welcome investment in the New Munitions factory, but I don't know when it will be ready.

“Rachel Reeves deliberately uses SDR to effectively freeze new commands on our military requirements.”

The senior western military officers have long warned that the British will fall quickly during the war.

In 2021, Europe, head of the US Army, told MPS that most of the British inventory was exhausted in eight days.

Sir Patrick Sanders, former director of the British army, calls for the British to promote weapons production.

He recently said that the army had reduced the stocks of artillery rounds and missiles.

The UK has now significantly increased artillery production.

A new contract has been signed to produce more complex weapons, such as NLAW (next -generation light prevention weapons) and long -range storm shadows (also called scalp).

Both were supplied to Ukraine, but in the past, the production speed was slow. The exact number is not disclosed.

The Ukrainian war also had a high global demand for explosives and propulsions.

The UK often had to supply data abroad.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cq69vqpp2l4o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

