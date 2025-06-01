Pope Au Rosaire for the closure of the month Marian: walnuts with Mary





Pope Leo XIV joins the faithful at the end of the prayer of the rosary in the Vatican gardens, to mark the end of the month Marian.

By Francesca Merlo

Saturday, May 31, marked the end of the month Marian – the month dedicated to the Virgin Mary. At 8 p.m. Rome time, the faithful gathered in front of the church of Santo Stefano Degli Abissini to the Vatican, where they started a candlelight, praying to the rosary together while they were heading for the Grotte de Lourdes.

The procession followed the path of joyful mysteries, each stop to recall a key moment in the life of Jesus and Mary (@vaticica media)

The procession followed the path of joyful mysteries, each judgment recalling a key moment in the life of Jesus and Mary: the Annunciation, the visit, the Nativity, the presentation in the temple and the discovery of Jesus in the temple.

At the end of the procession, Pope Leo XIV joined the people present at La Cave and gave a brief address. He first expressed his joy at being part of the vigil, describing it as a gesture of faith through which, in a simple and devout way, we meet under the maternal coat of Mary “.

He noted that the vigil reflected the spirit of the year of the jubilee, with its accent on praise, the journey, the hope and the faith, before recalling the words of Saint John Paul II, which described the rosary as a prayer with a marian character and a Christological heart which reflects the depth of the gender message.

The pope welcomes people in the Vatican gardens (@vaticica media)

The Holy Father then encouraged everyone to consider his life as a journey of faith. “Then let's look at our lives as a next trip Jesus, to be walked, as we did this evening, with Mary,” he said, before inviting the faithful to ask the Lord the grace to praise him daily, not only by words but in the way they live.

Finally, the Pope took the opportunity to thank all the people present, including the cardinals, the bishops, the priests and the consecrated people. He made a special mention of the Benedictine Sisters of the Monastery of Mater Ecclesiae, thanking them for their “affection and gratitude” because they “support our community and our work with their hidden and constant prayer”.

He concluded by sharing his hope that peace and unity experienced during the vigil would remain with all the participants, at home, in their communities and their service to the church.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/news/2025-05/rosary-procession-closes-month-of-may-in-vatican-gardens.html

