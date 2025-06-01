Maja Stark at the top of the Hard in the United States Open Female entering the final round





May 31, 2025, 7:58 p.m.

Erin, Wisconsin – Maja Stark could say very early on Saturday that Erin Hills would provide much more challenge than in the first two days of US Women's Open.

However, she found a way to avoid errors that struck so many other competitors in a third brutal round. Now, the 25 -year -old's 25 -year -old player is able to win the $ 2.4 million award in the biggest event in the women's golf season.

Stark pulled a 20-mine to give it a total of 7-mine of 209 and a unique advantage before the last round on Sunday. Julia Lopez Ramirez of Spain finished second after a 68, the best score of the day.

“I think I'm just going to try to play freely,” said Stark. “I think no one has ever played well when they played frightened, and I think it has already been my habit, to try to hang on.”

Publisher's choice

1 related

The Japanese trio of Rio Takeda (70), Hinako Shibo (72) and the chief of the second round Mao Saigo (75) followed 5 sous. Nelly Korda, the best classified, was 4 years after a 73.

Faster greens and more delicate spindle investments have wreaked havoc with almost everyone on the course, which has led to many double bogeys and triple bogeys.

An example of this came to the par-4 15th, when the Esther Henseleit eagle at 55 feet rolled at 90 feet beyond the hole and went into the rough. Henseleit ended up with a double bogey.

“It is so difficult because they tend to put holes that are just on the edges of the slopes, so you can see the grain enter and to the hole, then after the hole, you just see that the grain goes in the other,” said Stark. “It's so difficult to distinguish well. It's really scary when you know if you spend this five feet, so let's go.”

The difficulties on the ground helped Lopez Ramirez to make a surprising push less than three months after an appendectomy.

Lopez Ramirez did not finish higher than a draw for the 29th row in one of his seven appearances on the LPGA tour this season, although the 22 -year -old recruit was the player of the dry year in 2023 and 2024 in the state of Mississippi.

“I believe that, of course, when you are at university and you are about to win an event, you have the same nerves,” said Lopez Ramirez. “It's the most you care at that time. You just want to win this tournament.”

Saigo took a three-stroke lead in the day, but made three consecutive bogeys in n ° 4-6 to fall into equality for first. She made an 8-foot sneaky putt on n ° 12 to return to the sole possession of the head, but Stark attached her with a twinge 21 feet on the 16th par-3. SAIGO then bogey the last two to fall two back.

She said the spindle investments caused her the biggest problems on Saturday.

Maja Stark pulled a 20-me to give it a total of 7-mine of 209 and an advantage in one blow before the final round on Sunday. Patrick McDermott / Getty Images

“The first thing is that I would like to rest and tomorrow [come out] Updated and I would like to start from scratch, “said Saigo through an interpreter.

Many other contenders faced a similar misfortune.

A LIM KIM, which entered into a equality of six for second place on Saturday, for having the n ° 1 to have been sneak to reach 6 sous, then went 7 for the following four holes. Kim Bogeyed n ° 2, n ° 3 with double bugeyed, n ° 4 at Triple Bogeyed and Bugeyed n ° 5. She ended up with a 77.

Jin Hee Im has two of his first three holes to reach 6 sous before Triple Bogey from the fourth par-4. Noh was also 6 under a double bogey on n ° 3. I ended up with a 79, and Noh fired 75.

Korda had a 40 on the nine before with four bogeys and no birdies, but she joined three birdies on her last five holes.

“It's just a golf course where you may not hit it in the right place and it will drop 40 feet and instead of being almost a range of noise, you now have a 40-foot chip where it runs in the back,” Korda said. “You just know that your mentality is that you are going to make mistakes, but you can also bounce here.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/golf/story/_/id/45411401/maja-stark-atop-tough-us-women-open-entering-final-round The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos