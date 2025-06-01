Hamas is looking for changes to the proposal for the American ceasefire for Gaza





Like Aviv, Israel (AP) Hamas is looking for changes to the last proposal for the American ceasefire for Gaza, a senior group official said on Saturday, but the American envoy Steve Witkoff qualified the fully unacceptable Hamas response.

The last friction of the negotiations occurs while fighting approach 20 months of war, and as despair develops among hungry Palestinians and relatives of hostages in Gaza.

The head of Hamas, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of talks, said that the proposed amendments have focused on American guarantees, the home release calendar, aid delivery and the withdrawal of Israeli forces. There was no detail.

A distinct press release from Hamas said that the proposal aims for a permanent ceasefire, a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and an assured aid flow. He said that 10 living hostages and the bodies of 18 others are released in exchange for an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners. Fifty-eight hostages remain and Israel believes that 35 are dead.

People participate in a demonstration demanding the end of the war and the immediate release of the hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, and against the Benjamin Netanyahus government, in Tel Aviv, on Saturday May 31, 2025. (AP Photo / Ariel Schalit)

Witkoff on social networks first described a 60-day ceasefire contract which would release half of the living hostages in Gaza and return half of those who died. He urged Hamas to accept the executive proposal as a base of talks which, according to him, could start next week.

Israeli officials approved the American proposal for a temporary cease-fire. President Donald Trump said the negotiators were approaching an agreement.

A senior Hamas official, Bassem Naim, accused Israel of disagreement with the agreed arrangements and alleged a complete bias towards the other side which, according to him, violates the equity of mediation.

We want blood to stop, Motasim, a man from the Al-Bureij refugee camp in the center of Gaza, said on talks. I swear to God, we are tired.

Despair rises inside Gaza

The Palestinians of Gaza blocked and unloaded 77 Food Trucks, said the United Nations World Food Program, while hunger rises after the blockade of the Israels of the territory. PAM said help, mainly flour, had been taken before the trucks could reach their destination.

A witness in the southern city of Khan Younis, speaking under the guise of anonymity for fear of reprisals, told the AP that the United Nations convoy had been arrested in a makeshift dam and unloaded by civilians desperate by the thousands.

The blockade of almost three months on Gaza pushed the population by more than 2 million on the edge of the famine. While Israel has allowed help to enter in recent days, help organizations say that far from being sufficiently entered.

A young Palestinian is waiting to collect foods given in a food distribution kitchen in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Friday May 30, 2025.

The military organization of Israels responsible for coordinating Gaza aid, COGAT, said 579 aid trucks had entered last week. The UN said that 600 a day led under the previous ceasefire that Israel ended with a new bombing.

PAM said that fear of famine in Gaza was high. We have to flood food communities for the next few days to calm the anxieties, he said in a statement. He added that he has more than 140,000 metric tonnes of food to feed the Gazans for two months ready to be brought.

The United Nations said earlier this month that the Israeli authorities forced them to use roads not guaranteed in areas controlled by Israeli soldiers in the eastern regions of Rafah and Khan Younis, where armed gangs are active and trucks were arrested.

Attacks, gangs and lack of Hamper UN Distribution protection

An internal document shared with the assistance groups on security incidents, seen by the AP, said there were four incidents of installations looted in three days at the end of May, without counting on Saturday.

The UN says that he could not get enough help because of the fights.

A new foundation supported by the United States.

Israel says that the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation will possibly replace the UN and others aid operation. He says that the new mechanism is necessary, accusing Hamas of siphoning large amounts of aid. The UN denies that an important diversion takes place.

The GHF works with armed entrepreneurs, which they think are necessary to distribute food safely. Aid groups have accused the basics of aid militarization. The GHF said that it had distributed 30 food for food for food on Saturday and called it their largest distribution so far.

Israeli strikes kill at least 60

Israel continued her military campaign through Gaza, saying that she struck dozens of targets during the last day. The Gazas Ministry of Health said that at least 60 people had been killed by Israeli strikes in the past 24 hours.

The ministry said three people had been killed by Israeli shots early Saturday in Rafah. Three others were killed by parents and a child when their car was hit in Gaza City. An Israeli strike struck another car in Gaza City, killing four. And an Israeli strike struck a tent housing people in Khan Younis, killing six, said Weam Fares, spokesperson for Nasser Hospital.

The Israel soldiers said that several Gaza projectiles fell into open areas.

War began when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people, most civilians and taking 250 hostages.

Israeli strikes have killed more than 54,000 Gaza residents, mainly women and children, according to the Gazas Ministry of Health, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count.

A group of hostage parents again pleaded for a complete ceasefire agreement that would release everyone at the same time, saying that the remaining hostages would not survive continuous military pressure.

Magdy reported to Cairo. The writer Associated Press Natalie Melzer in Nahariya, Israel, contributed.

