



Students at the UKS University of Cambridge have requested to disclose and sell the protest camps outside Trinity College, one of the largest and rich universities, and disclose and sell it to the Israeli war on the agency.

Palestine (C4P), the group behind the protest, demands urgent measures to end moral and material contests in the massacre of Israeli Israeli massacre of Palestine.

The C4P said that despite the previous promise of the university to review the responsible investment policy after a similar campaign for a few months last year, Trinity College said it has investments in companies such as Elbit Systems, Caterpillar, L3Harris Technologies and Barclays.

In the statement, the C4P said that new demonstrations came after several months of students, faculty and community frustration did not respect the vow.

The group explained four key demands, including a complete disclosure of the financial relationship with the company involved in the violation of the Israeli international law, a complete sale from them, and a reinvestment of the Palestinian community.

This includes Cambridge's Palestinian Students and Scholar Support, Rebuilding Gaza's Higher Education Institutions, and partnerships with Palestinian University.

'Oppression measure'

The C4P also required the university to reverse the prevention policy of restricting the professional Palestine speech, as well as protecting all the freedom and safety of the University of Cambridge.

In March, A University was ordered by the AHIGH court order to prohibit pro-Palestinian behavior in three campuses by the end of July 2025.

“This is the first major behavior of the Cambridge Campus after the university took oppression to criminalize Palestinian protests.”

“We know that protests have more oppression and risk of goals, but the escalation of massacre demands our actions. There is no university in the Gaza.

'As long as Cambridge and the universities remain as a supporter of Zion's project, we will continue to return.'

-C4P manager

Cambridge University consists of 31 autonomous universities that are autonomously operated, including financial investment. Many of them faced protests against investments after the Israeli war began in October 2023.

On May 20, King's College announced that it will make the most of millions of dollars in the weapon industry. The inorganic industry and companies called “Ukrainian and Palestinian Occupation” have become the first Oxford or Cambridge College to take such measures.

In a statement, the C4P representative said, “Palestinian Cambridge has come to show the university that we have returned.”

“As long as Cambridge and the university remain as a supporter of the Zionist project, we will continue to hinder the violence of the so -called university.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/uk-cambridge-students-relaunch-pro-palestine-encampment

