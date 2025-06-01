The last of us, season 2, failed Ellie in the service of safe television





Without interactivity, the Ellie Williams that players know the last games would never be the same person as the character who appeared on a television screen on Sunday evening. But when season 2 of Hbos, the last of us reached our final, it has become obvious that the television version of the protagonist of the Immuno adolescent of the Games is not only an alternative interpretation. The character of Ellies of the Games was massacred, and the show is worse for that.

Despite a long list of differences between games and Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmanns, there were reasons for hope at the start. In season 1, the last of us made a convincing case for an Ellie mired in the rebellion of adolescents. The television version of Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey) was relatively provocative and immature, but this framing was credible for someone who was only 14 years old when the show started. And I did not disturb myself that the adaptation violated the version of Ellie's game, because certain changes were positive. For example, the show has made room for Ellies Sexuality from the start, while fans of the game might not have realized that Ellie was gay until the downloadable content of the 2013 game game arrived a year after the launch.

In the last part of us, part 2, the character Ellies Arc takes a lively turn. Years after the events of the first game, we meet a hardened version of the character who was molded like Joel, his mentor and his paternal figure. She shows lightning of tenderness, especially when the game presents her romance with Dina, another survivor. But the combination of the horrible events with which shes was confronted, including the death of Jaels, leaves the players with an Ellie stoic. If she emotionally, it is with grazing anger that only soakes through her obsession with revenge. Meticulous and above all capable, the game is a killer.

Image: Naughty Dog, Nixxes Software, Iron Galaxy Studios / PlayStation Publishing

Season 2 of the show, on the other hand, offers a vision of Ellie which would infantilize at best and has at worst sterilized. She turns out to be childish and nave, especially in the way she manages her relationships. She is certainly able to kill her tolerance for violence is probably unusually raised for her Jackson community, Wyoming. But when other people try to be reasonable and prudent, plotting how to survive in a dangerous situation, Ellie is directed by the impulse. She will put everyone in danger just to avoid her own boredom, and she chooses fights for no reason.

We can argue that there is something employment about the idea of ​​a single person who tries to compete against a whole army of people who are all surrounded by zombies, as shown in the second game. But Ellie is the daughter of Jelss, at least in mind. Joel was the type of man who could mow an entire hospital full of soldiers, even after starting this chapter of the game without arms. When Ellie takes risks in the games, they calculated. There is no guarantee that Shell does not succeed when she decides to track Jels Killer, Abby. But the possibility seems tangible enough to justify it to start alone to take an entire faction of activists.

Ellie in season 2 of the show, on the other hand, getting a path to Seattle. She has close calls on the left and right, but they do not present themselves as the realities of living in a hostile world, as much as a lack of foresight and capacity. At one point towards the end of the season, Ellie left again alone to find Abby, and immediately dies almost. Dina seems to be a more competent soldier than Ellie: Dina can triangulate the positions on a map and plan of the roads, but the show presents Ellie as her bone head label.

This direction for the character of Ellies is particularly absurd when her background frame in the show is that she was formed to become head of the Fedra. It is confusing that Ellie is not the operation museum to find Abby: if anything, it is the greatest responsibility of the missions. The moments when she and Dina have deep troubles are always because of a decision taken from Ellie. In a case in season 2, Ellie pushes to enter a place that she knows infested by zombies and surprise! is immediately overwhelmed by a multitude of abnormally intelligent living deaths. The escapes are so omnipresent that the very premise of the history Ellie trying to take revenge for the death of Jelss, despite the unfavorable ratings becomes completely incredible.

Photo: Liane Hentscher / HBO

Instead of the cold blood assassin that we control in the games, the show leaves us a paternalistic representation of Ellie. The show spends a lot of time focusing on the pregnancy of Dinas, and entire scenes that do not occur in the game are devoted to moments like watching Ellie Choosing a book for the baby. It could have been a healthy change, but the shows that writing does not remove it. The scene where Ellie exclaims that Shes will be a father, for example, does not touch: the performance is awkward.

Later, when Ellie accidentally shoots the friend Abbys Mel, the character dies by begging Ellie to save his baby with an emergency cesarean. In the games, Ellie does not realize that Mel is pregnant before his death. The tweak makes a scene darker, but in the service of telling a regressive story where the two women are more focused on the question of whether the baby Mels can be saved than on Mel's life a case of women reducing their biological functions.

Perhaps, Mazin and Neil Druckmann encouraged these narrative changes in the service to establish more manifest family themes. The show spends time representing Jaels' childhood abuses and his relationship with his father, and when he dies, Ellie must think about how to continue his father. But there is no way to get around the fact that Jaels Legacy is violence. This is why Ellie is essentially an assassin in the games, and why she is motivated to track Abby in the first place. The main thing Joel has taught Ellie is the effectiveness of strength and the importance of being ruthless, even to the detriment of your own happiness.

Ellie in the games seems barely to worry about Dinas Baby, which could be shocking for the public predisposed to be judged on the way mothers raise their children. Although the spectacle seems to be concerned about babies and maternity, it does not present parenting as a way to develop in Ellie as an adult. If anything, her new concern to build a family when she shows little concern for the security of anyone who turns out to be naive and cliché.

In interviews, Mazin and Druckmann justify changes to the character of Ellies in a way that categorically underestimates it, despite everything we see in the games. For example, in the show, Ellie kills Mel and Owen largely by accident. In the games, deaths are intentional enough for the player to be presented with a quick time event which requires crushing a button to ensure Ellie Slices through the neck of Mels. Why make the change? According to Mazin, it is because Ellie will face Mel and Owen is not realistic.

Photo: Liane Hentscher / HBO

You look at Bella and you look [Owen actor] Spencer Lord, HES 64 and simply incredibly imposing, told Mazin at the Hollywood Reporter. A physical struggle was not going to be fine, and [Ellie is] Not there to kill them. She just wants to kill Abby.

More Mazin describes the reflection process behind the way the show diverges games, the more it seems that the writers did not understand Ellie as a character. And that the fundamental misunderstandings cannot generate a convincing interpretation which deviates from the source material. In the ventilation of the Mazins podcast of the final of season 2, he said that Abby was apparently not like Ellie, in that Abby is incredibly competent. Except that the entire last of us, part 2, concerns the terrifying propensity to Ellies to violence. At one point, the game even returns the perspective and forces players to try to escape Ellies Wrath. It is one of the most difficult and frightening parts of the game.

Personally, I didn't need Ellie in Hbos the last of us to be the exact person described in the Games. What would be the point? Thanks to the remasters, some of us have already played the games twice; If anything, a different version of Ellie is a welcome idea for a series that limits supersaturation.

During the DICE 2025 summit, Druckmann shared a conversation he had with the co-star of the Pedro Pascal series, which was frustrated by Druckmanns who led on the show. As Druckmann reminds us, Pascal asked him, do you like art?

After the final, he is tempting to read the Pascaux question as an indictment of the season as a whole. The direction of the show takes place as if Mazin and Druckmann were afraid to believe that their audience would be receptive to a woman who is a composure killer. It would not be credible. But their idea of ​​making pleasant television to taste seems to force them to transform their protagonist into a childish amateur, and in doing so, the show betrays the original story.

