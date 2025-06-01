



The British government will invest 1.5 billion in the construction of at least six new ammunition and energy factories and provide up to 7,000 long -distance weapons, which will support almost 2,000 jobs nationwide.

This major investment forms the core part of the upcoming strategic defense review (SDR) and reflects a wide range of efforts to nurture the UK for the era of Tempo Thames and global instability.

The SDR, which will be published in the future, briefly explains the comprehensive vision of strengthening the British Defense Industry Base and military preparation. The lesson from the war in Ukraine concluded that effective combat power depends on the flexible and responsive domestic manufacturing as well as the front capacity.

This plan begins to maintain operations and expand quickly when the British army is needed. The main promises include:

We have established $ 1.5 billion to establish at least six new British plants that produce ammunition and energy core components. These factories will create more than 1,000 new skills in the country. Adjust the long -range weapons produced by up to 7,000 British, which support up to 800 jobs and expand the strategic firepower of the UK.

This investment will make a total ammunition of 6 billion during this parliament. It supports the government's more extensive change plan, aiming to spread economic growth and job creation in UKS countries and regions.

Secretary of Defense John Healey said:

The importance of defense for Scotland's importance, from Faslane to Losiemouth, cannot be exaggerated. It provides boundaries and protection for everyone in the UK. As the threat increases, the SDR needs to move to a war ready to increase the deterrence and grow the defense industry across the country. Scotland will be Lynch Pins in making the UK more safely, and more skilled Scotland workers will benefit from their experience in compensating apprentices, jobs and defense careers.

The SDR is always recommended to create a full production capacity to maintain priority ammunition. With this permanent ability, the UK can quickly replenish its stocks, respond to the threat of the future, and maintain reliable suppression. The goal is to build a long -term industry by providing a consistent demand signal to the manufacturer.

Scotland Minister IAN Murray MP emphasized the important role of Scotland.

As specified in the change plan, national security is the first duty of the government, so it is right to support and strengthen the defense sector. We are entering the new era of defense, and Scotland's world -class industry plays a big role in satisfying its global challenges. Scotland Defense Business Technology, expertise and innovation supports 25,600 jobs last year, providing a great opportunity to benefit from this new investment, which has already received 21.4 billion government spending last year.

The exact location of the new ammunition factory has not yet been decided. The government, however, pointed out that it is already benefiting from important defense, including the 155mm artillery shell manufactured by Scotland's BAE system and Tomahawk Missile Systems produced by Raytheon of Glenros.

The superintendent of Exchequer Rachel Reeves MP said:

A strong economy requires strong defense, investing in weapons and ammunition and supporting almost 2,000 jobs across the UK is evidence that the two people join hands. We provide more money in people's pockets as part of the change plan by providing security for those who work in an uncertain world and good jobs.

The government said the SDR would finish the Chinese in the UKS army and put the UK at the forefront of preparing for NATO defense. We have set a 10 -year trajectory to promote national security, strengthen technology innovation, and strengthen UKS global leadership in group security.

