European companies rethink travel policy on American border control concerns





Customs and protection of American borders at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Nicolas Economicou / Nurphoto via Getty Images

Some European companies are wary of sending their employees to the United States

He arrives in the midst of the development of volatile policies by the Trump administration, stricter immigration controls and an increase in detention and expulsion reports.

Some companies that CNBC spoke, in fields such as engineering and accounting, have stressed that their work trips to the United States continued. But others, generally in more politically sensitive areas, reported employee well-being problems.

Their responses ranged from the publication of new travel advice such as workers advisor to provide electronic devices wiped or enter the United States via Canada to encourage attendance during online events or conferences when possible.

Business trips are an important source of income for the American economy. According to a report published by the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) last year, total spending in the sector generated a total of $ 421 billion and $ 119 billion in tax revenue in 2022, the most recent year in which complete data was available. This came from around 429.9 million business trips supporting 6 million jobs.

Business Travel is also a key income manufacturer for the aviation industry, generating between 50% and 75% of the profit for airlines in many cases.

In a survey of 900 world travel buyers by GBTA in April, 29% said they expected a drop in the volume of business travel in their businesses in 2025 due to American policy in travel and prices. The survey also revealed a drop in overall optimism in the sector.

Any scary effect would also come with international tourism which should be bumpy this year, which costs $ 12.5 billion in spending, due to the negative perception of trade and immigration policy.

Growing anxiety on us travel

Border control and foreign visas have been very charged since President Donald Trump took office in January, tourist reports held in detention centers for long periods. The White House promised in January that all foreigners seeking to enter the United States would be “checked and detected as much as possible”.

Relations between the American administration and the university community also embittered, as a result of measures to suspend the issuance of visas for international students and “aggressively revoked” visas for Chinese students, as well as the detention of certain foreign students for apparently political reasons.

“We hear that some international travelers have expressed discomfort about the visit of the United States due to the increased visa failure, social media surveillance and detention or expulsion incidents despite valid documents,” said Prashray Kala, partner in the Management Everest Group.

“Those who have a visible online imprint are more cautious, in particular with the” capture and revocation “policy improving surveillance,” said Kala.

Announced on April 30, this policy means that anyone with an American visa will lose their immigration status after a strike for any violation of American law, whatever their seriousness.

A European fund manager who frequently went to the United States said he was concerned about airport immigration authorities to hinder his travel plans due to a change in political attitude, rather than a policy.

“Business trip on an esta [visa] is no longer what it was, “said the fund manager.

“These are things I think when I travel to China”

The head of an international and government organization with headquarters in London told CNBC that they had designed a new travel protocol for the United States

Politics go beyond its usual requirements to obtain information on the movements and contact details of an employee, in problems related to physical security and information. The NGO produces survey reports on subjects covering climate change, professional fault and corporate corruption.

CNBC employees spoke for this story requested anonymity to be able to discuss internal questions in the workplace.

“At a level for us as an organization, that should not really force us to sweat, we do it for many places where our travel staff,” said the director general of the NGO.

“But from a personal point of view, this is very enlightening in a way not very pleasant because they are the types of things I think when I travel, let's say, China or Azerbaijan, autocratic diets. The idea that we must apply this approach to travel to the United States is something that would never have happened to me until a few months ago.”

The examples include taking phones or computers “burner” only used for traveling and preparing employees for scenarios in which they are aggressively on their travel intentions or the things they have published online, they said.

In addition, a university researcher from a university in Switzerland told CNBC that they had received advice to travel ideally in the United States via Canada as far as possible, or to attend conferences practically to avoid any complication of visa.

They noted that some of their colleagues were still making trips to the United States without incident, but others had been interviewed on the border for longer, and some had decided not to attend the United States University Conferences in the United States. The visiting programs at American universities were particularly affected and even put on hold, they added.

All these CNBCs spoke through a range of industries agreed that the dominant climate around us was that of uncertainty.

“There is, of course, a risk of reacting excessively to that … plowing more of our time and our resources to prepare for this than real and tangible risk mandates,” said the head of the NGO.

“There is always this question about how you separate the fanfaron squarely from what could be substantial and could actually be acted. I think that this time, we take the boaster more seriously.”

Ganesh Rao of CNBC contributed to this story.

