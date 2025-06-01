In order to benefit from Wales' Labor Fortress





In the next two weeks, the reform British leader Nigel Farage will travel to a private village of the Wales Eo Valley, and the Labor Party will launch a gun starting from his exploration to end the historical grip of national politics.

The Labor Party has been powered by Cardiff's Sended Parliament for 25 years since the Wales Revolution began, and has emerged as the largest party in all elections since 1922.

However, the control impact was expected to end in the legislative election in May next year. The YOUGOV poll was only 18 %of the May voting, and it is likely that 25 %of reforms and grid patterns accounted for 30 %and the order to form the next government.

Rapid support in Wales in Sir Keir Starmers points out the impact of a very popular policy cluster, including winter fuel payment, disability reduction, and inheritance tax on farmland.

The prime minister has announced a U -turn on the winter fuel subsidies, and the officials see that they will soften the welfare reforms that are controversial, and Rachel Reeves is expected to announce the target infrastructure investment for projects throughout the Wales in his spending review on June 11, but some of the Wales Labor Party is difficult.

Aberavon's labor cend member, David Res, will have a challenge for what Westminster is doing, David Rees, which covers Port Talbot, has chosen several billion investments to run several billions of dollars in London last year. The historic steelwork later included a closed Port Talbot.

People wanted to change [when they voted for Labour last July] And they did not see it … they saw a decision that hurt people in their minds.

Labor Send Member David Rees

In the case of the Farages Populist Party, which is a conservative recognition, whether the new left tilt can win traditional labor supporters or attract the first voters, whether it can attract the first voters who can challenge both labor and grid cymru.

If the YOUGOV prediction comes out in 12 months, the Plaid will secure 35 seats and the reform will beat 30, and the 19th labor will not leave a party with enough seats to form the government.

Plaids Leader Rhun Ap IORWERTH added that Starmer's decision led the Labor Party that people could not recognize and that Wales estimated that voters would always return.

IORWERTH emphasized that if the party occupies the most position in cooperation with the reform to form the government, it is inevitable between the grid pattern and the labor. There must be cooperation, but it does not assume that there must be a coalition.

The Senedd election, which should be held by May 7, 2026, has been allocated by Wales voters as a new closed proportional list system, and this is the first time that all seats are all assigned according to the percentage of votes obtained by each party.

The new system will expand Devolved Chamber from 60 to 96 members and will benefit small parties.

After replacing Vouphan Gething, who resigned after losing a trust in June last year, Wales' first minister Baroness tried to impress the voters that the Wales Labor Party was distinguished from British labor.

In a speech in Cardiff before Starmers U-Turn this month, she broke the rankings to urge the prime minister to rethink the abolition of winter fuel allowances.

The slogan was to reverse the Welsh Labor Party to distinguish the Welsh Labor Party from the Tony Blast List New Labor Project to reverberate clear red water positioning developed by RHODRI MORGAN in the 2000s.

Wales' Minister Baroness tried to improve the voters that the Welsh Labor Party was different from the British Labor Burchall/PA.

However, since the Labor Party has been conservative for 10 years since July last year, it has become more difficult since entering the Duning Street.

Richard Wyn Jones, a professor of political politicians at Cardiff University, said: Since the Labor Party was basically cash, he was not responsible for the failure of Devolved Services. The claim seems to be lacking.

In Llanelli, the seats of Walesji, the closest to the reforms, were noticeable in the seat of STARMER and his government.

Retirement Michael Clement said that the Labor Party would be absolutely scary in the indoor market in the center of the market village, and it will turn into a grid pattern next year.

The biggest con artist added that the Welsh Eo Labor Party rarely opposed the National Party with the disabled and with the disabled. My fear is that reform will benefit.

Another person who refused to reveal his name said he would vote for the Farages Party because the Labor Party and the Starmer were wasteful. His grandson agreed and nodded.

Gareth Beer, who stood for reform in Llanelli in the general election, said people are heading to Wales' party due to lack of economic outlook and lack of public service poor.

He was focusing on the reform campaign, waiting for the council of Carmartheshire's urban local authorities, focusing on the reform campaign, which tried to connect the lack of available housing with the arrival of the applicants.

We do not get old hostility or push bags. People say that their leaflets are sitting in CAF next to his wife Michelle, where your leaflet is returned. People like to ride a successful train.

Most academics and public opinion investigators believe that this data, which is expected to take second place in the Scottish people in the Thursday elections on the Thursday elections on the elections of Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse's Scotland Parliament on Thursday, will be second place in the Scottish people.

According to the analysis of Jac Larner, a political instructor at Cardiff University, only 4 %of Wales, which supports reform votes in July, compared 33 %of the grid pattern.

Gareth beer with his wife Micheelle. He stood for reform in Llanelli in the general election. Jon Rowley/FT

Instead, 27 %of all Tori voters are turning into reform. His analysis suggests that the rebels are attracting many people who have never voted.

Looking at the current voting reform area, they always have the same area as they have voted for labor, and it is very easy to make logical mistakes to assume that people do so. Larner said it was not we see.

In 2011, REES, which has represented labor in Senderdd, can turn Wales in Wales if it shows that the Westminster's government is fighting with the government of Westminster's government for investments and welfare support and wins of local infrastructure.

But he knows that such efforts will take time and compare the government with the invitors.

He will always have the core of voters who support reform and nigel farage, but they have brought others to the outskirts. 12 months is better than nothing.

