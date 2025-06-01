



European officials writing proposals for a Ukrainian peacekeeping force admitted that Europe should “come true” on the possibility that US President Donald Trump abandoned kyiv support, the telegraph reported on May 31 citing unknown sources.

According to the Telegraph, a meeting of senior European diplomats in The Hague agreed to focus on the deployment of troops to enforce a ceasefire for the preparation of long-term strategies to support Ukraine without American support.

Previously, the United Kingdom and France have led efforts to form a so-called “coalition of The Will”, a deterrent which would be deployed in the event of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. The leaders of 31 nations met in Paris on March 27 at a summit for the coalition.

While more than 30 countries have expressed their interest in the coalition, only a few have publicly committed to deploying troops.

“Let us be real and admit that the United States will never be on board,” said the Telegraph has cited a Western official.

The comments reflect growing discomfort in the European capitals of the continuous opposition of Trump to the membership of Ukraine to NATO and its criticisms of the kyiv war effort. On May 19, Trump reiterated that he would abandon efforts to end the Russian war against Ukraine if progress is not made.

A European diplomat said that discussions were focused on how to maintain support “when we assume that the United States would continue to provide specific assets, such as intelligence”.

The discussions also mentioned the growing economic pressure on Russia and inviting President Volodymyr Zelensky at the top of June NATO in The Hague, despite the concerns about Trump's resistance to Ukraine who joined the alliance.

The Ansa Italian news agency reported earlier this month that the United States has opposed the participation of Zelensky, citing anonymous diplomatic sources. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied complaints.

Trump has repeatedly echoed Moscow's account that Ukraine's efforts to join NATO were one of the profound causes of the large -scale invasion.

In March, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha firmly opposed all the limits of Ukraine law to join international organizations, in particular NATO and the European Union, as a condition for achieving a potential peace agreement.

All territories will return to Ukraine, predicts an American diplomat

The self-employed of Kyiv Chris York sit with Michael Carpenter, a former American ambassador to the OSCE and senior director for Europe to the National Security Council, to discuss current military support in Ukraine in the midst of ceasefire discussions in progress with Russia. Carpenter also offers his predictions for the future of the territories occupied by Ukraines.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kyivindependent.com/france-and-britain-shift-focus-to-defending-ukraine-without-us-support-the-telegraph-reports/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos