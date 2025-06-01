American lawyer sanctioned after being surprised using the twin cat to translate | Utah





The Utah Court of Appeal sanctioned a lawyer after discovering that he had used Chatgpt for a file he made in which he referred to a legal case nonexistent.

Earlier this week, the Utah Court of Appeal made the decision to sanction Richard Bednar about allegations that he filed a thesis which included false quotes.

According to court documents examined by ABC4, Bednar and Douglas Durbano, another lawyer based at UTAH who was a petitioner lawyer, filed a timely request for an interlocutory call.

After examining the memoir which was written by a clerk, the respondents found several false business quotes.

It seems that at least certain parts of the petition can be generated by the AI, including quotes and even quotes to at least one case which does not seem to exist in a legal database (and could only be found in the Chatppt and references to cases which are entirely not linked to the referenced material, the respondent said.

The point of sale reports that the brief referred to a case entitled Royer against Nelson, which did not exist in any legal database.

After the discovery of false quotes, Bednar recognized the errors contained in the petition and apologized, according to a document from the Utah Court of Appeal, reports ABC4. This added that during a hearing in April, Bednar and his lawyer recognized that the petition contained the fabricated legal authority, which was obtained from Chatgpt, and they accepted the responsibility for the content of the petition.

According to Bednar and his lawyer, an employee of the lawless law wrote the thesis and Bednar did not independently verify the accuracy before making the file. ABC4 also reports that Durbano was not involved in the creation of the petition and that the clerk responsible for the file was a graduate of the law faculty who was dismissed from the law firm.

The point of sale added that Bednar proposed to pay related lawyer fees to make amends.

In a press release reported by ABC4, the Utah Court of Appeal said: we agree that the use of AI in the preparation of procedural acts is a legal research tool that will continue to evolve with technological progress. However, we emphasize that each lawyer has the obligation continues to re -examine and guarantee the accuracy of his legal deposits. In this case, the Petitioner Council has not succeeded in their responsibilities as gourmet as members of the Utah State bar when they submitted a petition containing a preceding false generated by Chatgpt.

Following the false quotes, ABC4 reports that Bednar was ordered to pay the lawyer's lawyers for the petition and the hearing, the reimbursement fees to their customer for the moment to prepare the deposit and attend the feeling, as well as to give $ 1000 to the legal non -profit organization based in UTAH and the justice for all.

