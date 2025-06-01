



Jonathan Reynolds, UKS Trade Minister, will meet the US next week and announce that Donald Trump will doubles, and then present a timeline to exempt British from British steel and aluminum tariffs.

British officials are pursuing clarity on the impact of Trump's announcement on Friday night. He planned to double the tariffs from 25%to 50%on Wednday on June 4.

Reynolds is expected to meet the US opponent Jamieson Greer at the OECD meeting in Paris next week. He will agree with the timeline for the transactions agreed to sub -steel, aluminum, automotive and other product tariffs.

A British government spokesman said: The United Kingdom was the first country to secure a trade contract with the United States earlier this month, and we are doing our best to protect British business and jobs in major sectors, including Steel.

We have a relationship with the United States on the effects of the latest tariffs and provides clarity to the industry.

The Guardian reported that British officials are strengthening trade dialogue with the United States and hopes to carry out this transaction in a few weeks.

Government sources said: Some countries see the court ruling that indicates that the court ruling is not negotiated on tariffs. I was taking the opposite opinion and tried to implement this deal as soon as possible.

Trump and Cayer Starmer announced US-UK trade transactions due to British steel and aluminum early this month, and the tariffs of up to 100,000 British cars will be reduced from 25%to 10%each year.

The contract did not deal with the Trump blanket's 10% tariff on all foreign income overturned by the Federal Court last week. The Court of Appeals said that the decision was suspended and the Trump tariff could continue during the investigation of the claim.

The European Commission strongly regretted Trump's double decision of steel and aluminum tariffs on Saturday and warned that the EU is ready to retaliate.

The decision adds uncertainty to the global economy and increases the costs of consumers and companies on both sides of the Atlantic.

The EU is ready to impose measures, including answers to the latest US tariffs.

The European Commission is currently concluding consultation on expanded measures. If you do not reach mutual accommodation solutions, both existing and additional EU measures will be effective automatically if the situation is required on July 14 or before it.

