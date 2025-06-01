How Iran is preparing for Israeli or American strikes





Iran has sought to strengthen its air defenses while soldiers are preparing for the possibility of an Israeli or American strike against nuclear teheran infrastructure if negotiations on its enrichment program decompose.

Many missiles and air surface radars most advanced by IRANS, including its long-range Russian manufacturing S-300 systems, were destroyed or damaged by Israeli air strikes in October and April 2024.

This, associated with successful Israeli strikes on Iranian proxies such as Lebanese activists, Hizbollah and Houthis Yemens rebels, has led to the perception that Iran has been most vulnerable to air attacks for decades.

However, experts say that many elements of the Irans air defenses remain intact or seem to have been repaired in recent months.

Western intelligence assessments and satellite imagery examined by defense analysts suggest that Iran has since repositioned several airline launchers, including S-300 systems, near key nuclear sites such as Natanz and Fordow.

A kit has also been shown in public in recent months, with a parade of weapons including a S-300 launcher and a radar truck posted in Tehran during the celebrations of the army day last month.

An S-300 unit was also presented by launching an air surface missile during military exercises in February using a new radar designed by Iranian, perhaps because its original radar was inoperable, according to Nicole Grajewski from the Carnegie endowment to Washington.

Iran certainly wants to deny the story that its advanced air defenses are destroyed, she said.

Mohammad Bagheri, the chief of staff of the Armed Forces of Irans, praised this month Irans preparation for an attack.

We are witnessing a remarkable improvement in the capacities and the preparation of the country's air defense, he said, by deceiving an increase in several times of investments.

The enemies of the Iranian nation must understand that any violation of the airspace of our country will inflict significant damage to it, he said.

Although negotiations with Washington on the future of the Irans nuclear program are underway, US President Donald Trump who abandoned an earlier nuclear agreement with Iran during his first mandate threatened to attack the Islamic Republic if the talks decompose.

Washington demanded that Iran stop enriching uranium, which, according to him, is necessary to prevent the country from acquiring nuclear weapons, while Tehran insists that he must be able to continue to enrich for civil use.

In April, the United States ordered six B-2 bombers with the largest deployment of the plane to Diego Garcia, the base of the Indian Ocean which should be the probable launch point for any strike against Iran.

A S-300 missile system exposed during images of the IRANS AFP / GETTY army day

Israel, who has already shown that he can hit the Iranian air defenses, has prompted the United States to support Stikesagaint Iran. Experts said there was a risk that Israel attacks without consent to Washingtons if he thought Trump had accepted a weak matter.

During its strikes last year, Israel targeted radar and missile sites with ballistic missiles launched since well outside the maximum beach of the 200 km S-300. Boosters for these missiles, manufactured by Israels Rafael Corporation, were found in the Iraqi desert hundreds of kilometers.

The effectiveness of these attacks is still strongly debated.

Open source satellite images show a few direct strokes, as on a S-300 radar truck in an air base near Isfahan after the April 2024 strike. But imagery after the October strikes showed that many empty S-300 sites, which does not know if the missiles had been destroyed or simply displaced.

There is not much tangible evidence, said Sam Lair, research partner at James Martin Center for non-proliferation Studies.

However, Iran was clearly bruised. Western Intelligence assesses that Tehran thinks that his air defenses underperform last year and took measures such as repositioning and diversification of launchers and radars, according to two people familiar with these relationships.

Lair and two co-authors published this month an analysis of an extract from an Iranian propaganda video which inadvertently revealed the interior of an air defense command center. An analysis detailed by Lair and a colleague suggested that the defenses were fragmented.

But an attack on Irans nuclear sites, located in hardened underground bunkers, the installation of Natanz is built in a mountain would be much more complicated than everything that Israel tried last year.

If the United States could be involved, B-2 bombers based in Diego Garcia would likely leave Bunter GBU-57 bombs heavy by 30,000 LB, according to research published in March by the Royal United Services Academy in London.

If it acts alone, Israel, who has no heavy bombers or a way to deliver such ammunition would have more limited options.

They would probably use F-35 furtive fighters, armed with BLU-109 LB Blu-109 Blu-109 bombers, or F-15 bombers carrying 4,000 LB GBU-28 bombs, which would require several strokes on the same crater to pierce hardened shelters, said Rusi.

This could require many outings, perhaps using outdoor supply oil tankers who could be vulnerable to long-range missiles or drones. Since last summer, Israel has struck targets at Yemen at least nine times at a distance similar to a strike on Iran.

Irans 359 Anti -aircraft drone X / Yuri Lyamin

They would also be well within reach of the still operational range of short and medium-style air missiles and anti-aircraft drones that blur, with which Iran has superimposed its aerial defenses. It would be difficult to know how many of them had been destroyed before the start of a concerted bombing campaign.

In addition to short-range systems such as Russian Tor-M1, Irans also includes air surface missiles developed locally such as long-range Bavar-373 and medium-range Khordad-15. According to Fabian Hinz, Fabian Hinz, Fabian Hinz, researcher at the International Institute for Strategic Studies based in S-400, these local weapons programs.

On the Iranian side, this effort attempts to reproduce the success of the Irans ballistic missile development program, he said.

Jon Alterman, president of Global Security and Geostrategy at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, based in Washington, said that the navigation of these defenses would not be easy for Israel. But is it beyond Israeli capacities? No, of course not. The Israelis have been training this scenario precisely for decades.

Iran too. The abolition of Irans aerial defenses before bombing nuclear sites would be a battle of several hours or even days, opposing crews to surface weapons operators, using fighters and cruise missiles supported by electronic jamming planes and anti-radiation missiles to destroy the radar.

Israel has established near air domination over Iran, said Robert Tollast, a researcher for the British Rusi reflection group. But a strike as this would require waves and waves of planes over several hours. Vision fatigue enters the image. The longer they are on Iran, the more likely it is that something is wrong.

A nuclear installation in Isfahan, Iran Wana / Reuters

The Iranian radar, vulnerable to radiation research missiles and having to move to survive, could be blinded by Israeli jamming, he said. However, even if most of the high -end Irans aerial defenses are moderate or destroyed, there are systems that could be lucky.

You have a very intense air battle, with a significant chance that an Israeli pilot is paraded on Iranian television.

Even less advanced Irans missiles could succeed. For example, Syria in 2018 shot down an Israeli F-16 with an S-200 air surface missile, a Russian system that entered service in the late 1960s. The plane crashed in northern Israel and the two pilots survived.

Yuri Lyamin, air defense specialist and one of the main experts in the world on Russian air defense systems in Moscow Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies, said the success of an attack would not be predetermined.

While everyone pays attention to the S-300, Iran attaches great importance to the creation of the most modern and modern air defense systems that can quickly change position, hide in shelters, making them less vulnerable to stand with long-range missiles, he said.

The result would depend on how attackers work together, compared to the way the defense force can work together. The best team will win.

Graphic illustration by Ian Bott and Bob Haslett. Cartography by Steve Bernard. Additional Bita Ghaffari report in Tehran.

