



USWNT vs China PRDATE: May 31, 2025 become: Allianz Field; St. Paul, Minn.Broadcast: TBS, Max, Universo & Peacock in Spanishradio: Westwood One Sportsofficial Hour: 16:37 PM CT

USA: 21-Phallon Tullis-Joyce; 4-Naomi Girma, 7-Lily Yohannes, 8-Avery Patterson, 10-Lindsey Tas (Capt.), 11-Aalyssa Thompson, 12-Michelle Cooper, 14-Emily Sonnett, 17-Sam Coffey, 19 Cristales Dunn, 20-Catarina Macario

Available available: 1-Mandy McGlynn, 2-Emily Sams, 3-Loeau Labonta, 5-Tara McKeown, 6-Lynn Biyendolo, 9-ALLY Sennor, 13-Olivia Moultrie, 16-Claire Hutton, 18-Claudia Dickey, 22-Emma Sears, 23-Emily Fox, 24

HUB match | Five things to know

USWNT start-up of CAP XI Number (including this match): TAS (166), SONNETT (108), DUNN (160), Girma (45), Macario (24), A. Thompson (18), Yohannes (7), Cooper (5), McGlynn (3), Patterson (3), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (2)

Programming remarks:

Loeau Labonta will be the oldest player in the USWNT to have made her debut if she gets on the field today. Previously, the oldest player to make his debut was McCall Zerboni, who made his debut on October 22, 2017, and was a few months before his 31st birthday. If Labonta plays against China Pr, she will be 32 years 2 months 13 days. Labonta is 14 years old and 25 days older than Lily Yohannes.

Today's departure range has an average of 49.1 caps, including this match.

Phallon Tullis-Joyce, 28, wins his second ceiling and made his second departure. His only other match for the United States came on April 5 of this year in a 2-0 laundry in Brazil at the Sofi stadium. Tullis-Joyce arrives in the camp freshly released by helping Manchester United to obtain a place for the qualifications of the UEFA women's champions league as well as a place in the FA Cup final.

Naomi Girma won her first cap and made his first beginning of 2025 after missing the first three events in the United States of the year. At 24 and playing in her 45th international match, she is already a veteran leader and considered one of the best defenders in the world. She comes to the camp to help Chelsea to complete the triple with Super League and FA Cup titles. It was her 43rd career start and she started the 18 games she played in 2024.

Lily Yohannes, who will be 18 years old on June 12, will win her seventh ceiling and will make his fourth start in career. She played the last 30 minutes on April 5 against Brazil and obtained the penalty kick that won the match for the United States and started and played 45 minutes against Brazil on April 8.

Avery Patterson, 22, will win his third ceiling and will make his second departure, after obtaining her first ceiling on April 5 against Brazil in Los Angeles when she arrived at the end of the match. Patterson, who has two goals from outside the rear this year for the Houston Dash, participated in the USAS national youth team program at U-14, U-20 and U-23 levels.

Lindsey Heaps, who has had another big season in France, will win his 166th career ceiling. It is 21st on the list of ceilings of all time, to continue Carla Overbeck, who has 170. The heaps of Captain of the United States for the 38th time.

Alyssa Thompson, 19, will make her third consecutive departure and win her 18th cap. It will only be his seventh beginning of a career. Thompson obtained assistance on the goal of Trinity Rodmans against Brazil on April 5. It was his second career Uswnt Assid to go with a goal.

Michelle Cooper will win her fifth hood and will make her second and second consecutive departure. She has captain of the FIFA Women's World Cup team USAS 2022 U-20 and obtained her first senior team ceiling on February 20 against Colombia when she entered the 64th minute match for Yazmeen Ryan. She scored her first USWNT goal on February 23 against Australia in the Shebelieves Cup when she entered the match in the 62nd minute and scored the 68th, who turned out to be the winner of the match.

Emily Sonnett begins at the Center de la Défense to win her 108th career ceiling. She played full 90 -minute matches in the two April games against Brazil.

Sam Coffey wins his 34th career ceiling and made his 25th career start. She started 19 games in 2024 after only two departures in 2022 (her first year) and 2023.

Crystal Dunn, 32, won his 160th ceiling and his fifth since his dispute 90 minutes in the victory of the Olympic Gold Medal in 2024 against Brazil. It will be his 128th career departure. Only 33 players in the history of the United States have 125 caps or more, whatever. Her 160 caps attach her with Kelley Ohara for the 22nd of all time and makes her one of the 23 American players to reach this brand.

Catarina Macario wins her 24th career in a career and is two figures with her score against Brazil the country of her birth – April 8. Against Colombia on February 20, 2025, she scored her first USWNT goal in 712 days.

