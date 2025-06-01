



Keir Starmer says it will restore preparation for the British War War the day before the government announces a review of defense strategy.

Keir Starmer warned that the British should be ready to face and defeat the hostile countries with modern military capabilities, as the British government revealed a £ 1.5 billion ($ 200 million) plan to build at least six new weapons and explosive factories.

Starmer was written in the Sunday newspaper on Sunday. We will restore the British war fight for the central purpose of the British army.

This announcement was ahead of STARMER (SDR), which will be published on Monday. This review should be strengthened by the threat faced by the UK and the pressure of US President Donald Trump during the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war.

European countries have rushed to strengthen their army in recent months.

Secretary of Defense John Healey said that the planned investment to talk with the BBC network will help to revive the UKS sluggish economy by signing a clear warning of Moscow.

We are in a world that is currently changing and threatened, and Healey told the BBC on Sunday. Russian invasion is growing. Daily cyber attacks, new nuclear risks, and other areas of the world are increasing.

The UKS Defense Ministry confirmed that the fund will support domestic production of up to 7,000 long -range missiles. Using this package, the total agreement will reach about 6 billion pounds (about $ 8 billion) during the current parliament.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Times reported that the government is watching a US -based jet that can launch tactical nuclear weapons.

The upcoming SDR, which ordered the Labor Party elections in July 2024, will briefly explain the military abilities needed to solve emerging threats and this. StarMer raised defense expenditures to 2.5 %of GDP by 2027 and set a goal to reach the final 3 %.

ARMS Initiative will invest £ 1 billion ($ 1.3 billion) in artificial intelligence technology for battlefield decision -making and to invest £ 1.5 billion (about $ 2 billion) to improve the housing conditions of military employees.

