Jonathan Reynolds, a British business and sales assistant, will promptly offer tax cuts for British steel exports after the US President Donald Trumps will double the global steel tariffs to 50 %.

British officials admit that the new 50 %of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, which are scheduled to be implemented on Wednesday, are still clear whether they will withdraw the UK steel sector and 400MN exports to the United States.

However, the prospects do not look good, admitting that it takes a few months to cause trade contracts.

Trump and Sir Keir StarMer signed a non -Legele binding trade agreement on May 8, but London is still waiting for a clear signal in Washington when it is implemented.

Reynolds will meet Jamieson Greer, a US trade representative, in Paris about the margin of the OECD meeting next week, to destroy the timeline to fulfill the so -called economic prosperity transactions.

Since Trump began to impose high tariffs, Starmer has been welcomed as a major coup.

One British official said the steel situation is still unclear, and the other is particularly focusing on London to persuade Trump to accelerate a separate contract to reduce the tariffs on British cars.

Gareth Stace, the secretary general of the British steel trade group, warned that Trump plans to double the steel and aluminum tariffs from 25 %to 50 %.

He added that there is an uncertainty about whether our second largest export market will be open for business and when it will be closed on our face.

Trump agreed to reduce the tariffs of 27.5 %of automobiles to 10 %for the first 100,000 vehicles shipped in the UK on May 8.

The prime minister also said the United States agreed to reduce the tariffs on British steel and aluminum exports to zero, but it was currently set at 25 %.

The UK has granted more market access to beef, ethanol and industrial products in return for Trump's tariffs. Customs cuts proposed on both sides of the Atlantic have not yet been effective.

The British government said: We can benefit from trading as soon as possible as possible, and we are trying to check the next step in the next stage.

The United States must follow the legal procedures in terms of itself, and we will work closely with them to occur as soon as possible in the next few weeks.

Economic prosperity transactions and implementation laws will be submitted to Congress in an appropriate process.

The officials of the British Embassy in Washington are working with the US Department of Commerce to promptly enact the agreement. A British official said: the original transaction stands in our view.

Trump's tariffs on automobiles and steel were not affected by the US International Trade Court's decision that the tariff system was illegal on Wednesday by the US Federal Appeals Court.

But trade experts warned that the president of the United States would now be distracted by the battle in court and not focusing on trade trade with the United Kingdom.

