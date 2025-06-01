MET Office | British weather





The UK is twice as high as usual to spend a hot summer this year. MET Office warned that the risk of heat wave is increasing.

Forecasts are the sunlight of 630 hours from the beginning of March, followed by the sunshine of 630 hours in the most dry spring of the first century, followed by the sunny spring recorded in the record.

The temperature rose to 8C on Saturday Saturday, the last day of the hot summer weather.

Heathrow in western London experienced the hottest weather at 26.7C on Saturday, and the level of grass pollen in the southeast of England was very high.

Met Office said:

This prediction comes from the MET Office three -month prospects in June, July and August, which provides risk assessments for government accidental and unusual temperature, rainfall and wind. It is based on the evaluation of broad weather patterns in the UK and the recent global weather trends.

Nicola Maxey, a spokesman for MET Office, said: people could have a barbecue in August or whether they could have a garden party in July.

At this time, the global signal that affects British weather is generally weak, she added. However, it is consistent with our warming environment and in recent years, the current outlook indicates that the temperature is above average this summer. This does not guarantee hot weather or heat. We were able to see a hot day and a warm night than usual, but we could see a cool day and a warm day.

The view is 2.3 times higher than usual in the UK's weather in summer, which starts on June 1 and ends on August 31. The average temperature across the UK is 10-17C and the average of 16-17c on the southeast of the UK.

This is consistent with the recent trend of summer. It was in 2015 that the British had the last cool summer.

The extreme marine heat wave, which is on the northwest sea level around the British coastline, is 1.5-2.5C warmer than the average. The temperature may be higher than the average, but the warmth and moisture added in the air can lead to potentially more intense summer storms.

The latest view also shows that the level of rainfall and wind speed for the next three months is close to the average. Many water resources companies will expect wet summer to avoid restrictions on water use. This week, the Environmental Office proclaimed the drought in the northwest of the UK after the completion of the most dry departure in 69 years, and many reservoirs in the region are historically low throughout the year, with many reservoirs in the region.

According to the MET Office State of the British climate report, the summer of England has become warmer, humid and vivid in recent decades due to climate change.

Observation shows that the extreme temperature of the UK was much more influenced by the average temperature. The number of hot days (28C) was more than doubled in 2014-23, compared to 1961-90, and more than tripled. When the British temperature surpassed 40C for the first time, extreme weather events, such as the 2022 hits, were more common by climate change and are expected to be more common in the future.

