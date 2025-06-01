



The United Kingdom finally joined Momentum and supported Moroccan's autonomy as the most serious and reliable political solution to end the dispute over the Western Sahara.

In the UK, while Foreign Minister David Lammy visited Rabat, he met Moroccan's opponent Nasser Bourita.

In the UK, Morocco Initiative said, “It is the most reliable, practical and practical basis for resolving disputes.

The country also decided to act according to the positions of both, regions and international levels.

The United Kingdom and Morocco also emphasized firm support for the UN -led process, and repeated full support for the efforts of the private envoy of the UN Secretary -General and employee De Mistura. ”

In particular, the UK declared that “I decided to provide active support and participation with preparation, willingness, individual envoys and related parties.”

“As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, the United Kingdom has shared the Moroccos view of urgent disputes over an urgent dispute over this long -standing dispute over the interests of all political parties.”

This news was due to the driving force behind the international agreement that supports Morocco's territory honesty in the southern region.

Many observers expect British support to be a matter of time.

113 countries are currently supporting the current autonomous leadership as a serious and reliable basis for resolving disputes.

For decades, the United Kingdom has supported Morocco's participation and efforts in the UN -led politics of Western Sahara.

But the UK's position is limited to support for Rabat's efforts.

The United Kingdom recently signaled that it will join the choir to support Morocco's autonomy initiative.

In April, Lammy continued to discuss these issues in the region and stressed that Sahara Dossier is under review.

He suggested these opinions in the parliamentary session, urging them to guess, and signing a signal to inform the potential changes of the UKS traditional position.

Many politicians in this country called London to support Morocco's position.

The appeal urged the government to take the same action as France and the United States.

Last year, more than 30 MPs and colleagues sent a letter to the British Secretary of State for David Cameron foreign, Commonwealth and development.

The letter urged the timely recognition of the Morocos autonomous plan as the most practical solution to the dispute.

Morocco emphasized that the most important among these partner countries, the best strategic allies in North Africa, and the important value and perspective for all of our countries.

After death, the joint statement of Lammy and Bourita stressed that the two countries decided to build exceptional sharing history and deepen cooperation in all fields.

According to the statement, this future -oriented and pioneering new partnership will focus on several sectors that form not only water, climate, energy conversion, health, education, scientific research and innovation, human rights, culture and sports, as well as cooperation and defense, trade and investment.

Morocco and the United Kingdom are also working to work as partners to solve regional and global challenges together and support the principles of peace, security, tolerance and human rights.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.moroccoworldnews.com/2025/06/206166/uk-endorses-moroccos-autonomy-plan-as-most-credible-solution-for-western-sahara/

