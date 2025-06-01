



The Russian President of Paris (AP), Vladimir Putin, is stuck at the Peace Table while preparing a new military offensive in Ukraine, two senior American senators warned on Sunday, arguing that the next two weeks could shape the future of a war that has already broken the cities, moved millions and redoubled the European security card.

Republican senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic senator Richard Blumenthal spoke to the Associated Press in Paris after meeting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and districts on tour broken by what they called the worst Russian bombardments since the start of the large -scale invasion.

In Paris for interviews with French President Emmanuel Macron who, according to them, is 100% aligned with them on the war, the senators warned the window to prevent renewed aggression.

A bill on American sanctions could be the last chance of the Wests to stifle the Kremlin war economy, they said by adding that they hoped that their first -hand conclusions will change Dehemum to Washington and help bring a skeptical president Donald Trump on board.

What I learned during this trip is that he was preparing for more war, Graham said about Putin. Blumenthal qualified the sanctions proposed in the legislation, and said that it would place the economy of Russia on a commercial island.

It's time to hug for Putin and for the world because Russia rises a new offensive, he said.

At the heart of their thrust is a bipartite sanctions bill, supported by almost the entire American Senate, but still confronted with uncertain chances in Washington. It would impose prices of 500% on countries which continue to buy Russian oil, gas, uranium and other exports targeting countries like China and India which represent around 70% of the Russian energy trade and finance a large part of its war effort.

Graham called it the most draconian bill never seen in my life in the Senate.

The world has a lot of cards to play against Putin, he said. Were going to hit China and India for having supported his war machine.

Peace talks or hold tactics?

With peace talks, which gives little and prevails over the approach of very uncertain Ukraine, Graham and Blumenthal entered the franc emissaries on a lonely mission. Political opposites moving in locking, they cross Europe and the aisle, with the moral urgency of two men trying to prevent another Russian offensive before his too late.

Peace talks are expected to resume on Monday in Istanbul. But Ukrainian officials say that Moscow has not yet submitted a serious proposal for a delay that the two senators have described as deliberate and dangerous.

Putin plays President Trump, said Blumenthal. He takes it for a suction cup. The senator said Putin is indeed blocked and in stone, extending the conversation so that he can set up this offensive and take control of more territory on the ground.

Graham added: We have seen credible evidence of a summer or early fall invasion, a new Putin offensive. … he is preparing for more war.

Trump has not yet approved the sanctions bill, telling journalists on Friday: I don't know. I will have to see him. Graham said the legislation had been written in consultation with Trumps advisers.

Graham supported the diplomatic instincts of the presidents, but said, trying to hire Putin by being friendly and attractive, he becomes painfully clear, he is not interested in putting an end to this war.

Blumenthal hoped that bipartite support at Ukraine at least in the Senate and the personal testimonies that they plan to bring home to the Congress and the Oval Office could help move the conversation.

He needs to see and hear this message from us too, of the American people, he said of Putin.

A moral calculation

In Kyiv, the senators said, the human assessment of the wars was impossible to ignore. Graham highlighted what Ukrainian officials and Yale researchers believe that nearly 20,000 children are forcibly expelled to Russia, calling for a question of justice, no diplomacy.

Blumenthal described standing on serious mass sites in Bucha, where civilians were executed with gunshots. The destruction, he said, and the stories of those who survived, clearly explained the issues of delay. Putin is a thug. He is a murderer.

Both said that not acting could attract the United States deeper into the conflict later. If Putin is not arrested in Ukraine, said Blumenthal, the obligations of the NATO Treaty could one day force American troops in combat.

They see resolution in Europe

After a one -hour meeting with Macron in Paris, Graham, in South Carolina, and Blumenthal, of Connecticut, said that they had left that Europe was ready to tackle its position.

This visit was a revolutionary moment because President Macron has shown moral clarity in his conversations with us, said Blumenthal. Today, it is 100% aligned on this message that we bring back to Washington.

Blumenthal highlighted the rare bipartite unit behind the sanctions bill. There are very few causes that will take 41 Republicans and 41 Democrats and will register on a single legislation, he said. The cause of Ukraine does it.

In front, the Ukrainian military leaders are ready to patent the congress and a vote of sanctions could follow.

President Trump said in two weeks if he was suspended, Graham said. There will be more evidence of this from Russia on Monday.

