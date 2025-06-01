



On Sunday, the Chinas Ministry of Foreign Affairs published a strong public reprimand by the United States Secretary for Defense, Pete Hegseth, accusing him of praising a Cold War mentality after having declared that China constituted a real threat which “could be imminent”. In a statement published online, the ministry urged the country to stop encouraging conflicts in “Asia-Pacific”.

China urges the United States to fully respect the efforts of the countries of the region to maintain peace and stability, to deliberately stop destroying the peaceful and stable environment cherished by the region, and to stop encouraging conflicts and the confrontation and climbing of tensions in the region, the statement said.

The ministry shared its position after Hegseth addressed the Shangri-La Dialogue Defense Conference in Singapore on Saturday and issued a warning on China's ambitions in Asia, saying that it hoped to dominate and control too many parts of this dynamic and vital region.

China is looking to intimidate you in your own waters, Hegseth told the crowd of defense ministers and security officials. The army of Chinas harasses Taiwan.

It must be clear for all that Beijing is credible to potentially use the military force to modify the balance of powers in Indo-Pacific, said Hegseth, arguing that other rooms in the room should improve their own soldiers and stimulate defense expenses to prepare. We are not going to the sugar refinery. The threat that China poses is real and it could be imminent.

In response, the Chinas Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Taiwan is an internal affair “and argued that the United States exceeds its limits by beating flames in the Southern China Sea.

No country in the world deserves to be called a hegemonic power other than the United States itself, which is also the main factor undergoing the peace and stability of Asia-Pacific, said China.

The Chinese Communist Party in power (PCC) affirms that Taiwan which has its own democratically elected government is a territory escaped from China which is illegally led by separatists, and they seek to annex it or make a reunification.

The United States does not diplomatically recognize Taiwan, but it serves as a key ally and has made these defense articles and defense services available to Taiwan to allow Taiwan to maintain sufficient self-defense capacity, according to Congress.

Tensions have increased between Taiwan and China in recent months because the United States and China have increased its military presence in the Southern China Sea. However, Hegseth declared in his speech to Singapore that President Donald Trump did not seek war.

“We are not looking for a regime change, or intimidate or will not disrespect a proud and historic culture. We will be ready, but we will not be reckless,” HegSeth said the United States. “Instead, we are looking for peace. But we must make sure that China cannot dominate USOR our allies and our partners.”

In the midst of geopolitical tensions, Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared in a press release on May 28 that the State Department and internal security were trying to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, including those who have links with the Chinese Communist Party or study in critical fields.

Meanwhile, China and the United States are in the midst of a trade war when they go back and forth regarding the prices. On May 12, the two nations agreed to considerably reduce their prices for a period of 90 days. The United States said it would reduce importation taxes on goods from China from 145% to 30%. While China has agreed to reduce its tariffs by 125% to 10%. It has been agreed that the actions would be put into force by May 14, but the progress has blocked since the trade talks of the marathon held in Geneva.

On May 30, Trump accused China of raping its trade agreement with the United States

Two weeks ago, China was in serious economic danger! The very high prices that I have established allowed China to negotiate China on the American market, said Trump via Truth Social, saying that there were civil disorders following high samples.

In response, China said the United States had discriminatory restrictions in its use of export controls within the flea industry.

Recently, China has repeatedly raised concerns to the United States concerning its abuse of export control in the semiconductor sector and other related practices, said spokesperson for the US Embassy of China, Liu Pengyu, in NBC News. China urges the United States once again to immediately correct its erroneous actions, to stop discriminatory restrictions against China and to maintain the consensus reached during high-level talks in Geneva.

During an appearance on the CBS Nation Face The Nation on Sunday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that he was “confident” that when Trump and the president of Chinas Xi Jinping were talking, the commercial material will be “flat”. But he said that China retains critical minerals and the rare earths they agreed to release during marathon trade negotiations, which should be discussed.

Elsewhere, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon, said on Friday that China was not the greatest threat of the Americas and that the United States should look inward.

Speaking at the Reagan National Economic Forum in Sim Valley, California, Dimon said: China is a potential opponent. But what really worries me is us. Can we bring together our own act? Our own values, our own capacity, our own management.

