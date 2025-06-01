



Paul Cedon

Political journalist

Reuters

Defense Minister said the Secretary of Defense warned that Russia was starting a cyber attack on “every day” in the British military network, saying it would send a message to Moscow.

John Healey, along with Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday, plans to interfere with “Russian aggressive growth” in the “changing world”.

The report, released on Monday, is expected to face the “new threat era” and warns of the “immediate and compression” risks raised by other countries, including Russia and China.

It will also invest $ 15 billion to build six new factories to create ammunition to revive the UK's industrial base.

The new funds said that during the parliament, the British ammunition will hit 6 billion people, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) will create 1,800 new jobs.

As part of the defense review, the government said it will build a new factory to create major ammunition and explosives.

Long distance weapons, including drones and missiles, will be procured over several years.

The ministers said heley said by 2034 that British defense spending will rise to 3%of GDP.

The Ukrainian War emphasized serious flaws in the ability of the West to produce weapons and ammunition, and high -ranking British officers warned of the depletion of British depletion for a long time.

The Secretary of Defense said it will invest 6 billion people in security.

Healey visited a factory on Stevenage on Saturday and said that the STORM Shadow Missiles was assembled, and the government would support up to 7,000 long -distance weapons.

He added. “This is also a message for the Moscow. This is not the British stronger, but standing behind the UK, which makes the industrial base stronger, this is part of the preparation to fight if necessary.”

The senior western military officers have long warned that the British will fall quickly during the war.

In 2021, Europe, head of the US Army, told MPS that most of the British inventory was exhausted in eight days.

Sir Patrick Sanders, former director of the British army, calls for the British to promote weapons production.

He recently said that the army had reduced the stocks of artillery rounds and missiles.

The threat of Moscow was a key part of the government's pitch before Monday review, which has been evaluated for the ability and equipment that the British army needs for the next few years.

Hilly said Russia's cyber attacks are taking place every day as part of 90,000 attacks on British military networks over the past two years.

In the Monday announcement, the government has already confirmed that it will recommend a new “cyber and electromagnetic command” to lead the UK's defense cyber operation.

Along with the existing cyber power, it will also play a role in attacking operations, such as lowering the opponent's command system and interfering with signals sent by drones or missiles.

However, Healey suggested that the overall size of the army will not rise again until the end of the next general election, and his “first job” was to reverse the previous government's decrease.

He added to 73,000 full -time soldiers “met in the next parliament.”

Defense expenditure target

Keir Starmer has promised the government to increase 2.5%of British national income from 2.3%by 2027.

The Attorney General Robert Jenrick Shadow welcomed the government's promise to reach 2.5%, but Tories added that he would like to meet 3% high goals before the election.

Lord ED DAVEY, the Liberal Democratic Party leader, said that the Labor Party's goal, which had a 3%spending by 2034, was “too late.”

Healey refused to comment on a report that the UK is considering buying an American-Made Combat aircraft that can fire “tactical” nuclear weapons that are not as strong as existing bombs.

According to the Sunday Times, the government is talking with the United States about the action, which will expand the UK's nuclear capacity after moving to the submarine -based system after the Cold War.

“I will not go into a kind of discussion that must maintain an individual,” heley said. But he insisted “and what”, while maintaining the nuclear capability that provided “ultimate security guarantee” to the UK.[Vladimir] Putin is the most afraid.

Sir Simon Case, former UK's chief civil servant, said he would give additional “elasticity and flexibility” to the UK with additional means to start nuclear weapons.

He added that the UK was “abnormal” among nuclear power, depending on the single launch method.

