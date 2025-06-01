



The Folarin Balogun striker will miss the Concacaf Gold Cup due to an ankle injury and was among the three players abandoned on Sunday from a list of the United States already without Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Timothy Weah, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah and Giovanni Reyna.

Dejuan Jones defender (lower body) and midfielder Sean Zawadzki (knee) were also abandoned by coach Mauricio Pocsettino, who added to defenders Walker Zimmerman and Nathan Harriel with the striker Paxtn Aaronson.

Balogun struggled to injure himself in the injury season with Monaco, returning to competition in March after undergoing surgery in December on an dislocated shoulder. He had already been sidelined for about two months and returned to competition at the end of November. But he took a hit in a match against Marseille who worsened the problem.

Four players were replaced by the group of 27 men announced on May 22. The goalkeeper Patrick Schulte injured an oblique and was replaced Wednesday by Chris Brady.

Aaronson, 21, joined the 24 -year -old brother, Brenden, on the list and could play with him in the national team for the first time. The only appearance of Paxt in the United States was in a friendly match against Colombia in January 2023.

Harriel is one of the seven players who could make us starting to us, joined by Brady, goalkeeper Matt Freeese, right back Alex Freeman, midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, midfielder / winger Quinn Sullivan and striker Damion Downs.

The United States wants poor performances at the COPA Amrica from last year and the CONCACAF Nations League in March, and it will be the last extended training camp during a FIFA luminaire period until the players go before the next year World Cup.

The players started to arrive on Sunday for training in Chicago. The Americans have friendly matches against Turkey on June 7 in East Hartford, Connecticut and Switzerland three days later in Nashville, Tennessee, then meet Trinidad and Tobago, Saudi Arabia and Haiti in the first round of the Gold Cup.

Full Us Laling:

Goalkeeper: Chris Brady (Chicago), Matt Freese (New York), Zack Steffen (Colorado), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace)

Defenders: Max Arfsten (Columbus), Sergio Dest (PSV Eindhoven), Alex Freeman (Orlando), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), Tim Ream (Charlotte), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Miles Robinson (Cincinnati), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville)

Milieuseurs de field: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis), Luca de la Torre (San Diego)

Advances: Papern Aaronson (Utrecht), Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte), Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Damion Downs (Cologne), Brian White (Vancouver), Haji Wright (Coventry)

The information from the Associated Press was used in this story.

