



David Lammy, the British Secretary of Foreign Affairs, declared UKS support for the Morocus 2007 autonomous proposal against the western Sahara, showing a diplomatic change that would make Algeria angry.

While visiting Labat on Sunday, Lammy explained this proposal for the most reliable, practical, and practical basis for solving decades of disputes over previous Spanish colonies at the center of the long -term confrontation between Morocco and Algeria back polysario front.

The United Kingdom will continue to act economic, region and internationally, including economic, region and internationally, and internationally, in order to support the resolution of disputes, Lammy said in a press conference with Nasser Bourita, the Minister of Foreign Minister Moroccos.

This position is consistent with the United Kingdom, France and the United States, and the Western permanent member states of the UN Security Council, which supports the Moroccus proposal, offer limited autonomy under Morocco's sovereignty rather than the full independence of the region.

Bourita welcomed UKS approval and called it a historical development and called it part of a broader diplomatic promotion to solve conflicts. He pointed out that the British investment in the field of dispute is considering.

The ministers also signed a cooperative contract dealing with medical, innovation, port infrastructure, water resource management and procurement. Lammy said that the contract will guarantee the benefits of the Morocos infrastructure drive as British companies are preparing to co -host the 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal.

Territory

Western Sahara, rich in phosphate with precious fishing boats, remains on the list of territory, not the United Nations. Morocco controls about 80 %of the land, while the rest is held by a polysario front that pursues independent Sahrawi.

The dispute began in 1975 after Spain withdrew from the territory. The war between the Morocco army and the polysario front ended in 1991 with an unheated ceasefire.

The battle has been resumed since 2020, and artillery and drone strikes have been reported on both sides of the enhanced sand walls known as Bermers founded by Morocco. Human rights groups repeatedly raised concerns about the crackdown on Moroccus against independent Sahrawis in the control areas.

Algeria, a firm supporter of Sahrawi Independence, cut diplomatic relations with Morocco in 2021. Polisario leadership and about 176,000 Sahrawi refugees are held at a camp near Tindouf.

Aljigi has greatly criticized the Western support for the Moroccus plan. After France approved the autonomous initiative last year, Algerian officials accused the Paris that they had undermined the UN's efforts to support the colonial fight and to decide the region.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/uk-backs-moroccos-western-sahara-autonomy-plan-shift-likely-anger-algeria

