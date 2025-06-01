US Homeland Security removes the list of sanctuary cities after criticism of the sheriffs | US immigration





The American Department of Internal Security (DHS) has deleted a list of states, cities and counties of the sanctuary of its website following strong criticism of an association of sheriffs which indicates that a list of non -compliant sheriffs could seriously harm the relationship between the Trump administration and the application of laws.

DHS published a list of what she called on the jurisdictions of the sanctuary she considering included in fields that have a policy of limiting cooperation with the federal immigration application on Thursday. The list aroused a response from the National Sheriffs Association, which represents more than 3,000 sheriffs elected across the country and generally supports the federal application of immigration.

The Sheriff Kieran Donahue, president of the association, said DHS on Saturday that DHS published a list of alleged non -compliant sheriffs in a way that lacks transparency and responsibility. Donahue said that the list had been created without contribution from sheriffs and violated the main principles of trust, cooperation and partnership with colleagues in the law enforcement.

Donald Trump had called on his administration to count the apparent jurisdictions of the sanctuary, in an executive decree at the end of April, claiming that the lack of cooperation constituted an insurrection without law.

The DHS website listing the courts was offline on Sunday, a problem that Fox News host Maria Bartiromo raised with internal security secretary Kristi Noem, on the Talk-Show Sunday Morning Futures.

I saw that there was a produced list, said Bartiromo. Now the list that I no longer see in the media. Do you have a list of sanctuary cities that really hide the illegals right now?

Noem did not recognize that the list was online, but said that certain localities had been bristled.

Some cities have pushed back, said Noem. They think because they do not have a law or another in the books that they are not eligible, but they are eligible. They give criminals a sanctuary.

The leaders of certain cities publicly questioned the sanctuary label this week, including jurisdictions in southern California, Colorado and Massachusetts.

The city prosecutor of San Diego, Heather Ferbert, told local outlets that San Diego had appointed the DHS list had never adopted a sanctuary policy and that this decision seemed politically motivated.

We suspect that this will be used as additional and tactical threats for fear to threaten the federal funding on which the City relies, she said.

The defenders of immigrants and certain Democrats say that the sanctuary policies help to strengthen confidence between the communities of immigrants and the police so that residents are more likely to report crimes.

During an audience in front of an American committee of the House of Representatives in March, mayors of Boston, Chicago, Denver and New York, which vote the Democratic majority, said that the sanctuary policies have returned their cities safer and that they would always honor criminal arrest terms.

Noem, which shares the anti-immigration opinions of the hard line, said that the ministry would continue to use the sanctuary count. The DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

The Wayback Machine Internet archive website has shown the list still online on Saturday.

