



High officials of the US Affairs Department have ordered the AV doctors and scientists do not publish in medical journals or do not speak with the public without having first asked for authorization from Donald Trump's politicians, the Guardian learned.

On Friday, The Curt Cashour, the assistant secretary of VAS for public and intergovernmental affairs, and John Bartrum, principal advisor to the VA secretary, Doug Collins, published prulmonologists New England Journal of Medicine, a VA medicine advisor, the prestigious of the VA secretary, Doug Collins, was occurred by the prestigious medicine advisor.

We have advice on this subject, wrote Cashour, a former republican assistant from the congress and campaign consultant, joining the newspaper article. These people did not follow him.

The article warned that canceled contracts, layoffs and a planned reduction in staff of 80,000 employees in the largest integrated health system The countries compromise the health of a million veterans looking for aid to the conditions related to toxic exposure ranging from Vietnam veterans exposed to Orange agent to Flame and Afghan veterans.

As pulmonologists from the Veterans Department (VA), we have seen an increasing number of veterans with chronic bronchitis, pulmonary fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory conditions, doctors Pavan Ganapathiraju and Rebecca Traylor wrote.

The authors, who train in the VA in Austin, Texas, noted that in 2022, the congress considerably extended the number of alleged medical conditions linked to military service. But the legislation does not care about the patients, people do it, they wrote.

The article sparked an immediate reprimand of Trumps' politicians, according to internal emails obtained by the Guardian. We have recently noticed a number of academic articles and press articles, Bartrum wrote, joining a copy of the review of the journal. Please remind the field and the academic community that they must follow the policy.

Cashour, the deputy secretary, wrote that the approval of publication in National Media was delegated to his office. Local and regional directors had to inform Washington as soon as possible when situations existed which have the potential for negative national exposure.

In an e-mail statement, the VA press secretary Peter Kasperowicz said that Agencys' publications and public comments simply require that VA employees are coordinating properly with public affairs staff before speaking with the media. Almost all organizations inside and outside the government have similar policies.

Politics have been in place for several years in democratic and republican administrations, he said.

Ganapathiraju told the Guardian that the article was in full compliance with the VA regulations, which indicate that employees are encouraged to publish in journals of reading committee, professional or learned. Coordination with public affairs agents is encouraged, but not required, when sharing personal or academic opinions, depending on the rules.

Ganapathiraju said that neither he nor his co-author had yet been inflicted. We have received emails and messages from other EVAs across the country (including doctors, heads of department, the chief of drugs and the chief of staff) supporting our article, he wrote in an e-mail. No communication from our local or national va.

However, VA workers and the veterans' defenders say that the warnings of Fridays correspond to a model of censorship of the Trump administration, which, according to criticism, puts a war on science. Since entering into office, Trump administration officials have canceled billions of dollars in grants funded medical research at the National Institutes of Health and National Science Foundation. Nearly 2,000 leading scientists, including dozens of Nobel Prize winners, signed an open letter published in April by saying that science was decimated by research cuts and an increasing climate of fear that endangered independent research.

In his statement, the VAS Kasperowicz said it was absurd to suggest that the application of the media policy of Agencys was part of a war against science.

Trump published a decree of May 23 entitled Restifying Gold Standard Science. He accused his predecessor, Joe Biden, of misunderstanding scientific evidence during the development of climate change policies, public health during the Pandemic COVID-19 and other questions. Thousands of academics have signed a new open letter which protested this decision, arguing that it opens the door to political interference.

On May 28, the Secretary of Health and Social Services, Robert F Kennedy Jr, said that he was planning to prevent government scientists from publishing in the best journals, including the Journal of the American Medical Association, the Lancet and the New England Journal of Medicine, calling these corrupt publications.

The Veterans Department has long been one of the most important centers in medical research. Funded by the congress with nearly $ 1 billion per year, scientists will operate on 102 research sites and are engaged in 7,300 projects in progress, while publishing more than 10,000 articles in scientific journals last year.

VA scientists invented the nicotine patch and the cardiac stimulator and developed computed tomography. The agency manages the National Center for Post Post Traumatic Stress Dol, which has a pioneer of mental health treatments which benefit not only to veterans but also to victims of rape and survivors of natural disasters and other violent crimes.

Harold Kudler, a psychiatrist and researcher who was the national mental policy leader for the AV under the Obama and the first Trump administrations, said that the reprimand in the article in pulmonologists was powerful in its impact and its scary in the threat it represents.

It was another attack on freedom of expression, he said. Veterans will suffer. In addition, all research programs will note it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/jun/01/us-veterans-affairs-agency-doctors-scientists-research The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos