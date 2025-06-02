The UK calls to France to block immigrants from shallow water after shocking day.





Unlock the editor's Digest for free

FT's editor, Roula Khalaf, chooses your favorite story this week.

The United Kingdom has urged it to accelerate plans to intercept irregular immigrants in shallow water.

Secretary of Defense John Healey was receiving taxi services by smugglers along the French coast, and Paris urged to stop immigrants on boats near the coastline.

On Saturday, 1,194 crossings were the largest arrivals recorded this year, and on May 21, the 825 -year -old record was overpowered, making a new pressure on the Gyeongbu Keir Starmers.

According to the data analysis of the PA News Agency, more than 13,000 people arrived, with more than 13,000 people last year, with a record of more than 13,000 people last year.

The NIGEL FARAGES Anti -Immigration Reformed British Party told a national poll and claimed that the prime minister had lost control of irregular migration across the channel.

Hilly urged the UK to lose control of the border under the last conservative government on Sunday and to do more to prevent France from having a dangerous travel.

Healey pointed out the announcement of French Interior Minister Bruno Retaileau in February.

Yesterday we say we have a big problem for us. When the French police were in shallow water, they could not intervene and intercept them.

Hilly said the United Kingdom has now worked with France and has been agreed to change the rules so that the police can intervene in the water as well as the coast.

He said the scene was quite shocking.

France rescued 184 immigrants on Saturday, and only part of the people who successfully successfully made it to England on a calm late spring day rescued only a small part.

The home office has changed its operating policy and urged to intervene in shallow water as soon as possible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/9db3d0ec-5762-46d0-9c80-5055c13efc6e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos