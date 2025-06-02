Northern lights will be visible on most of us thanks to a “severe” geomagnetic storm





The Northern Lights should present a breathtaking show on certain parts of Sunday evening due to a powerful geomagnetic storm hitting the earth.

The storm reached a severe force early on Sunday morning, strong enough to push the Borillas Aurora brilliants further south than usual, possibly, enlightening the sky of Michigan and the state of Washington, to Northern California and even Alabama, said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

It will be an excellent night to see the lights where the sky is clear, said Shawn Dahl, coordinator of the Noaas Space Weather Prediction Center, in New York Times.

According to the Noaas Space Weather Prediction Center, a geomagnetic storm can infuse and lead to a rare exposure of the North Enlightenment. Den-belitsky – Stock.adobe.com

A clear sky is expected in a large part of the North West Pacific, northern California, Midwest and the parts of Mid-Atlantic and Ohio Valley, which makes it observation points.

The stars in the Big Apple, however, should not count to see many due to the cloudy sky have been fundamentally forced all night.

New York City looks great, Peter Mullinax told the National Weather Service in The Outlet.

Aurora is triggered when an explosion of sun material, called coronal mass ejection, breaks in the Earth's magnetic field.

This specific storm strikes strong enough to reach the levels of G4, a notch below the most extreme level, experts said.

Usually, the lights are only visible if you take a trek towards Iceland or Greenland.

A photo of the sun on Saturday by GOS-19 SUVI Composite 195 Angstroms. Space weather prediction center

For your best blow to catch the lights, direct outside the city, move away from light pollution and face the North, said Dahl.

Even if you cannot see the lights with your own eyes, smartphone cameras can be able to take the light show.

As soon as it is quite dark, people should be on the north, apart from the city's lights, said Dahl.

Although a full moon can decrease the visibility of the lights, the moon is very young, so it will not be a problem, he said. The Sweet Spot for visualization will take place between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., local time, depending on the forecasters.

Enlightenment can also be followed by the Bynoaas Space weather prediction center.

