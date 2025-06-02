



Maja Stark remains calm under pressure to win the opening of American women

Despite the nerves and pressure, Maja Stark remained in control to win her first woman in terms of women impressively.

Usga

The 80th US Women's Open in books and there is a first major champion on the LPGA.

The open is the second of the five majors on the LPGA circuit in 2025.

See the full final classification of Erin Hills.

Stark built a big lead, then held it on the rear section, pushing all the challengers to win its first major championship at the 2025 American Women's Open in Erin Hills.

Stark finished 7 sous to win in two. Nelly Korda had her best finish when she was tied in second row with Rio Takeda. There was equality of three for fourth with Hyejin Choi, the winner of the Yin and Chevron Mao Saigo championship at 4 sous.

Epson's tour player Hailee Cooper has won $ 50,000 so far this season. She has just obtained the 18th to reach 3 sous and in a part of the eighth. Six figures for Texan.

Huge.

– Beth Ann Nichols (@golfweeknichols) June 1, 2025

All golfers can indicate a good break here and there and Maja Stark obtained another 14th hole on Sunday.

The best classified amateur in the world fought through the long and wavy field of Erin Hills to exceed the amateur ranking of the 2025 American Women's Open. Woad, one of the six amateurs to cut the 26 on the field, carded a last 75 round to finish 5 for the championship, two in front of Farah O'Keefe and Carolina Lopez-Chacarra.

Beth Ann Nichols, Golfweek

Just like that, Stark leads by three shots. A few moments after Nelly Korda missed a putt by inside five feet on the 13th par-3, Stark Birdie the 11th and its advance is suddenly three with seven holes to go.

Korda is 2 under nine holes and has 6 sous, with birdies on numbers 1, 7 and 8 (and one in 6 bogey) to go to a head shot held by Maja Stark.

Rio Takeda ends almost on a ball

Faced with an impossible lie on Sunday, Rio Takeda took a big swing on his ball deeply in the harsh hung on the edge of a bunker. And she almost failed, cut the ball and send it to the sand. She was 6 soms, tied in the second row, but ended up with a double Bogey on the fifth to fall three back.

The final matching of Maja Stark and Julia Lopez Ramirez is on the course. Stark leads to 7 sous, Ramirez pulled back 6 sous. Chevron's winner, Mao Saigo, is 1 under 2 years old, so she forged equality for second place at 6 sous, because all the golfers are now on the golf course in Erin Hills.

Where to look at 2025 US Women's Open

The final round of Sunday is exclusively on NBC from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. HE.

What is the format of the United States qualifiers?

The USGA uses a two -hole playoff format if there are links after 72 holes. If there are still golfers tied after the two holes, the format turns to sudden death until a winner is determined. The USGA went to this format for women's open in 2018.

The previous format was an aggregate of three or four holes, used from 2007 to 2017. From 1953, when the tournament started, until 2006, the open female qualifiers had 18 holes the day after the final round.

What is the handbag for American women's open?

The 2025 American Women's Open has the largest handbag in the golf for women, with a total of $ 12 million distributed among the professionals of the four -round tournament in Erin Hills.

With 26 amateur players in the field of 156 people and the cup line being the 60 best players and links, it is impossible to break down a planned payment. The USGA grants $ 10,000 to professionals who do not do the weekend.

– Jim Owchar, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

What is the quality of Erin Hills?

Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin site from the 2025 US Womens Open opened in 2006 with a design by Michael Hurdzan, Dana Fry and Ron Whitten.

Erin Hills was also the 2017 US Open site won by Brooks Koepka and the 2011 American amateur won by Kelly Kraft, among other high -level events. The USGA will return to Erin Hills, about an hour drive west of Milwaukee, several times in the coming years.

View of Erin Hills Golf's drones, the American women's open 2025 site

Discover a view of the drone on the Erin Hills golf course, the site of the American Women Open 2025 May 29 on June 1

Erin Hills links the best ranking of NGOs N ° 60 from all modern courses in the United States. It also ranks n ° 6 among public access courses in an incredibly strong Wisconsin. Erin Hills is listed at 6,835 yards for women's open, but this will change daily depending on the configuration of the courses. By is 72.

Where is the golf course Erin Hills?

Erin Hills is in Erin, Wisconsin, about 40 miles northwest of Milwaukee. The course opened its doors in 2006.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://golfweek.usatoday.com/story/sports/golf/lpga/2025/06/01/u-s-womens-open-2025-live-updates-leaderboard-sunday-final-round/83946192007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

