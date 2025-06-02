



In the 1984 Golden Temple Massacre, the UK's military role was “Goryeo” and Sky News heard.

According to a secret document published in 2014, the Margaret Coping Leading government dispatched SAS officers to help the Indian government to lead this attack and killed hundreds of civilians.

Since then, the Sikh community has been calling for full transparency in this event, especially as many files have been classified.

The most famous Sikh MP, Tan Dhesi, told Sky News that “inquiries with the pastor and others are” inquiries. “

Image: Tan Dhesi hopes to be a public investigation.

DHESI, the labor committee of influential House of Representatives, said: “My message about the government was when the Sikh community gained truth and transparency.

“It can only come through an investigation to establish the degree of participation of the counterpart initiative.”

In June 1984, the Blue Star Operation was a storm of Indian troops, and the armed separatists pursued the creation of an independent Sikh Hometown, saw the Golden Temple, the most sacred Sikhin who was equipped with a refuge.

Thousands of people gathered in the central Sunday to force the Labor Party's leadership to respect their dedication to hold an independent public investigation into the British participation in the Golden Temple Genesis.

Image: The Golden Temple is located in Amri Char Village in Fun Zab, northern India. File Photo: f9photos/Istock

During opposition, the Labor Party made several promises to conduct an independent investigation, including the following:

In the 2017 and 2019 Declaration, a letter to Sir Keir Starmer's Sikh Community was referred to as the leader of the opposition party in 2022. The UK stands with the Sikh Community, which requires an investigation into a historical role. “

Nearly 11 months after the Labor Party's power, there was no official government update on this issue.

SKY News approached the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in January 2025 at the House of Representatives between Dhesi and the House of Representatives, Lucy Powell. “I know that this problem is very important to the Sikh community throughout the UK. [Mr Dhesi] To discuss this problem more. “

Earlier this year, more than 400 Sikh organizations wrote a letter to the prime minister and urged the investigation to start the investigation as promised.

Dabinderjit Singh OBE, the chief executive of SIKH FEDERATION (UK) political participation at the Sunday meeting held in central London: “Labor leadership is silent for the promise.

“The judge -led public investigation must be made entirely the truth, the Labor Party will be betrayed by the Labor Party.

“The Labor Party will lose much of the Sikh vote if we disappoint us.”

The conservative government of David Cameron, David Cameron, conducted an internal review in 2014, and the UK's role was “purely advisory” and “limited.”

However, the survey was criticized for concealment due to limited range and early periods.

Image: Indian Prime Minister India Gandhi was assassinated by the Sikhsu guards as a plural of operations. PIC: AP

The official position of the Indian government is that Blue Star Operation was a military operation that was carried out for armed forces, not a Sikh community.

Despite the promise of labor leadership on the investigation, SKY NEWS understands that the government torture is now considering the potential diplomatic effects, especially India and the UK.

